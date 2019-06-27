News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Cork Airport named best in Europe

By Greg Murphy
Thursday, June 27, 2019 - 10:04 AM

Cork Airport has won a top award for European airports.

It was presented the award for airports which serve under five million passengers at the Airport Council International awards in Cyprus.

This is their second win for at the ACI Europe Best Airport Awards, having also won in 2017.

The Awards recognise excellence and achievement across a variety of airport disciplines relating to airport operations.

Speaking after the ceremony, Managing Director Niall MacCarthy said he was thrilled with the award.

He said: “Anyone who uses our Airport at Cork knows we pride ourselves on the smoothness and friendliness of the passenger journey.

"This is all down to the staff based at Cork who work round the clock 365 days of the year, through good weather and bad, to make that journey friendly and easy.

"This year we are Ireland’s most punctual and fastest growing Airport with eight new routes and 10% passenger growth year to date."

He added: “Our excellent team at Cork will continue to work really hard to deliver a great Airport experience and grow connectivity further for the benefit of business and tourism in the South of Ireland.”

The shortlisted airports (Torino Airport, Aberdeen International, Tallinn Airport, Limak Kosovo and London City Airport) were assessed by a panel of aviation expert judges.

Cork Airport’s win was accredited to its support to passengers with disabilities, and its community engagement and safety and security indicators, including its drone awareness campaign.

The airport is in its fourth consecutive year of growth and has an expanding route network of over 50 direct routes to the UK and Continental Europe along with daily long-haul connectivity through major European hub airports.

In total, 2.6 million people will use Cork Airport this year.

More on this topic

Top chefs to host 120 guests in a bid to inspire young people into food industry

Norwegian Airline flights suspended at Cork Airport for remainder of summer

Cork Airport expecting 55,000 passengers over June Bank Holiday weekend

Chaos when passengers used emergency exits to get off plane at Cork Airport, report states

TOPIC: Cork Airport

More in this Section

'House supply cost to exceed national debt', warns chair of Land Development Authority

Central Bank fines JP Morgan unit €1.6m in first crackdown on fund companies

My job: Guiding the advertising watchdog's digital evolution

CSO report: Trips to Ireland decreased in May 2019


Lifestyle

8 reasons to follow in Greta Thunberg’s tracks and travel through Europe by train this summer

4 ways to break the decor rules and rock a boho vibe at home

The A-Z guide of travelling with children

"I bought a big bucket of cloth nappies.. then we decided to move to Ireland."

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

    • 5
    • 13
    • 16
    • 23
    • 27
    • 35
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »