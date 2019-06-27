Cork Airport named best in Europe

Cork Airport has won a top award for European airports.

It was presented the award for airports which serve under five million passengers at the Airport Council International awards in Cyprus.

This is their second win for at the ACI Europe Best Airport Awards, having also won in 2017.

The Awards recognise excellence and achievement across a variety of airport disciplines relating to airport operations.

Speaking after the ceremony, Managing Director Niall MacCarthy said he was thrilled with the award.

He said: “Anyone who uses our Airport at Cork knows we pride ourselves on the smoothness and friendliness of the passenger journey.

"This is all down to the staff based at Cork who work round the clock 365 days of the year, through good weather and bad, to make that journey friendly and easy.

"This year we are Ireland’s most punctual and fastest growing Airport with eight new routes and 10% passenger growth year to date."

He added: “Our excellent team at Cork will continue to work really hard to deliver a great Airport experience and grow connectivity further for the benefit of business and tourism in the South of Ireland.”

The shortlisted airports (Torino Airport, Aberdeen International, Tallinn Airport, Limak Kosovo and London City Airport) were assessed by a panel of aviation expert judges.

Cork Airport’s win was accredited to its support to passengers with disabilities, and its community engagement and safety and security indicators, including its drone awareness campaign.

The airport is in its fourth consecutive year of growth and has an expanding route network of over 50 direct routes to the UK and Continental Europe along with daily long-haul connectivity through major European hub airports.

In total, 2.6 million people will use Cork Airport this year.