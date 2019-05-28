Cork Airport expecting 55,000 passengers over June Bank Holiday weekend

Cork Airport has said it expects more than 55,000 passengers to pass through this weekend as six summer services and a new route to Naples take off.

The airport says arrivals and departures will be up 10% over the same period last year with June 1 expected to be the busiest day.

Six established summer services begin over the weekend with flights to Spanish cities Barcelona via Reus Airport, Girona and Madrid, flights to Italy's Milan Bergamo aiport and to the French cities of Carcassonne and Bordeaux.

A new service also takes off this weekend with the Ryanair Naples route to commence on Sunday.

The airport has eight new routes for summer 2019, including Budapest, Dubrovnik, Lisbon, London Luton, Malta, Nice and Poznań.

Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director at Cork Airport, said: "We are preparing for another busy June Bank Holiday weekend at Cork Airport.

"All our seasonal routes will be fully operational from this weekend, with over 50 routes on offer during the year from Cork Airport, along with daily long-haul connectivity through major European hub airports."

Mr MacCarthy added: “As we are expecting a busy weekend ahead, we advise passengers to arrive at least 90 minutes before their flight and go directly to the security screening area once checked in.”

In total, 2.6m passengers are expected to travel through Cork Airport this year, up 8% on 2018.