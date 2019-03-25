Cork Airport continues growth with further development

Cork Airport today opened a new Airport Control Centre and purpose-built office as it plans for continued growth.

“We are delighted to officially open our open plan office facility (the Hub) in the terminal, along with the Airport Control Centre today," said Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director at Cork Airport.

"As we are well and truly into our fourth consecutive year of growth, these new facilities are vital to our future growth with an anticipated 2.6 million passengers expected to travel through the airport this year, an expected increase of 8% on 2018 passenger numbers.

“We continue to invest in our infrastructure to match the strong forecasted growth ahead, to meet the needs of our passengers, airline customers as well as our staff."

Táiniste Simon Coveney, speaking at the official opening, said Cork Airport is a crucial part of the economy in the south of the country.

“Cork Airport is growing and thriving and is a key component of the economy in the south of Ireland, connecting the region to 52 routes worldwide," the Cork South-Central TD said.

"We will see the benefits of this growth again this year throughout the south of Ireland with enhanced business connectivity and growing inbound tourism numbers.”