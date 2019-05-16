NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Coolgrey is enjoying phenomenal growth

Karen Dillon, new director of marketing services, Coolgrey.
By Joe Dermody
Thursday, May 16, 2019 - 10:19 PM

Creative concepts agency Coolgrey has appointed Karen Dillon as director of marketing services.

The appointment comes as the Cork-based company is enjoying a time of unprecedented growth. Coolgrey’s portfolio of products & services has expanded consistently and now incorporates marketing strategy, PR and communications, promotional campaign and media management, plus content marketing and full suite lead generation services.

Anthony Cotter, co-owner and creative director at Coolgrey, said: “The Coolgrey philosophy has always been based on a simple passion for design and the desire to delight our customers. As the business environment changes at pace, we have a clear vision for the future and will continue to evolve our offering to stay one step ahead of market needs. We are delighted to welcome Karen on board and look forward to working with her in developing initiatives that will continue to drive growth and position Coolgrey as the leading creative solutions agency in Ireland.”

She will work with clients on strategy, design, operations and customer service to ensure delivery of innovative and customer centric solutions for clients nationwide.

A marketing professional with over 20 years’ experience across a range of industry sectors, she brings a wealth of experience in integrated strategy planning & creative thinking to her new role.

She has worked at management level with some of the most established brand names in Cork including Freefoam Plastics, Carry Out Off Licence Group, Johnson & Perrott Motor Group, and most recently, PepsiCo Global Concentrate Solutions.

