News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Contract for mobile ticketing app for buses and trains challenged by Payzone Ireland

Contract for mobile ticketing app for buses and trains challenged by Payzone Ireland
Payment solutions provider Payzone Ireland is challenging a decision to award a contract to a UK firm for a new mobile ticketing app for automated fare collection on buses, trams, and trains. Picture: Larry Cummins
By Ann O'Loughlin
Monday, June 29, 2020 - 05:53 PM

Payment solutions provider Payzone Ireland is bringing a High Court challenge to a decision to award a contract to a UK company for a new mobile ticketing app for automated fare collection on buses, trams, and trains.

The contract was awarded to UK-based Cubic Transportation System which developed a new mobile ticketing app allowing public transport users to purchase and have their tickets on their phone.

While Payzone was not one of the tenderers for the contract, the court heard on Monday that it was a sub-contractor which provides an end point and payment gateway system for the existing Leap Card automated system. The contract was worth €50m to Payzone, its barrister told the court.

Payzone is seeking an order under EU public procurement regulations that the award of the contract by the National Transport Authority (NTA) to Cubic be set aside on grounds including an alleged failure to comply with those regulations.

READ MORE

Community sanctions more effective than prison say experts

It claims the NTA, among other things, failed to comply with its (NTA's) own tender documents, permitted an unlawful material amendment to the Cubic tender, failed to conduct a lawful process for the contract and acted in breach of the implied and/or collateral contract between Payzone and the NTA. Payzone says it was not treated in a fair manner.

Mr Justice Charles Meenan said Payzone should have its judicial review leave application heard alongside Commercial Court proceedings over the matter which Payzone says it will be bringing. He adjourned the application to the Commercial Court.

READ MORE

'Sizeable' July jobs stimulus package will be aimed at getting quick results

More on this topic

Aaron Brady denied to gardaí that he confessed to murder of Adrian Donohoe, court hearsAaron Brady denied to gardaí that he confessed to murder of Adrian Donohoe, court hears

Man caught with loaded handgun was trusted gang member, Special Criminal Court hearsMan caught with loaded handgun was trusted gang member, Special Criminal Court hears

Man gets one year sentence for heroin dealing in Cork cityMan gets one year sentence for heroin dealing in Cork city

Former soldier admits punching man in the face during Cork card gameFormer soldier admits punching man in the face during Cork card game


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Courts

More in this Section

Sainsbury’s set to post ‘reassuring’ sales jump in new chief’s first updateSainsbury’s set to post ‘reassuring’ sales jump in new chief’s first update

Diageo to stop all paid advertising on social mediaDiageo to stop all paid advertising on social media

Dublin City enters Phase Three of lockdown exit with public seating applications ongoingDublin City enters Phase Three of lockdown exit with public seating applications ongoing

An Post currency card suspended after UK watchdog tells issuer 'to cease all activities'An Post currency card suspended after UK watchdog tells issuer 'to cease all activities'


Lifestyle

Q. My partner and I have been together for four years, but he seems to have completely gone off sex.Sex File: We don't have sex. Should we still get married?

Government advice remains to avoid non essential travel, but with quarantine expected to be off the table, people are beginning to book flights. So what happens when you land?Planning to travel abroad this summer? From video check ins, to magazine-free rooms - here’s what you can expect

Using this quieter time to get jobs done at home? There’s one room which might be bottom of our list of priorities, writes Carol O’CallaghanBedroom bliss: Here's how to create a bedroom haven

Des O'Driscoll has your telly picks for this weekend.Monday's TV Highlights: Italy’s Frontline: A Doctor’s Diary and Inside Ireland's Covid Battle

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 27, 2020

  • 5
  • 17
  • 18
  • 31
  • 38
  • 47
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »