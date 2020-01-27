Container traffic through the Port of Cork increased in 2019

The Port of Cork recorded a 5% increase in container traffic in 2019 as it looks to complete and open a new container terminal in Ringaskiddy this year.

Total traffic through both the Port of Cork and Bantry Bay Port Company fell by 5% from 10.6 million tonnes to just over 10 million tonnes in 2019. The port company attributed this decline to fewer volumes of dry bulk cargo through the port.

Overall total imports decreased by 7% while exports decreased by 3%.

Brendan Keating, Port of Cork Chief Executive said the increase in container traffic was encouraging as the look to open the €86 million Cork Container Terminal that will see container operations move from Tivoli to Ringaskiddy.

“Once operational the new terminal will enable the port to handle up to 450,000 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) per annum,” he said.

“We already possess significant natural depth in Cork harbour, and our work in Ringaskiddy Port will enable us to accommodate vessels of 5,500 to 6,000 TEU, which will provide us with a great deal of additional potential for increasing container traffic.”

Moving container operations to Ringaskiddy will free up the 180-acre Tivoli site for future development. The site could deliver more than 3,000 housing units along with office blocks, shops and a railway station.

The site is considered an ideal location because of its proximity to the city centre and as the Cork-Midleton and Cork-Cobh railway lines run through it.

Last year oil traffic handled through Whitegate Oil Refinery, owned by Canadian company Irving Oil, saw a decrease of 9% which the Port of Cork said was partially due to planned maintenance shut down in August.

Cruise liner traffic handled by the Port of Cork increased in 2019 when 100 liners brought more than 243,000 passengers and crew to the region.

The Bantry Bay Port Company welcomed 10 cruise liners to the harbour town.

In 2020 a record 102 cruise ships are scheduled to call between March and December.

The Port of Cork also highlighted progress on the former Irish Fertiliser Industries (IFI) site at Marino Point in Cork Harbour.

The Belvelly Marino Development Company, set up to develop the site, has produced a masterplan for the area.

The company is a joint venture between the Port of Cork and Lanber Holdings.

The masterplan sets out the strategic approach of Belvelly Marino Development Company and is a guide to the future development of the facility.