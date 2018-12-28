NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Consumers opting for Irish-owned businesses for their online shopping, say Retail Ireland

Friday, December 28, 2018 - 07:06 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Retail Ireland says Irish retailers who have invested in their online stores are seeing a real return on that investment this Christmas.

Director, Thomas Burke, says the trend of buying online is very strong and Irish retailers need to compete in that space:

"I think the one real positive this Christmas those retailers that have invested in their online store have seen real return on that investment over the last couple of weeks with many of our members seeing very significant double-digit increases in trade in their online platforms over the last couple of weeks when compared to last year.

"I think Irish consumers are now starting to realise that Irish retailers have a compelling offer in that space and are increasingly starting to choose them first over international competitors.

"That's to be welcomed," he added.


KEYWORDS

Online ShoppingIrish Business

Related Articles

Grocery spend up as other shops trail

H&M shares tumble 9% even as fashion sales grow

Retail woes go online as discounting hits Asos

Restaurant closures in UK now ‘at epidemic levels’

More in this Section

Chef warns VAT hike will be ‘absolute disaster’ for restaurants

Plans made for China-US trade talks in January

Why making money from shares just got a lot trickier

2018: A snowball in the face for stock markets


Lifestyle

Ask Audrey: 'There’s nothing funnier than a group of women discussing their favourite charity around the pool of a 5-star hotel'

The ‘Madame’ rebel: The colourful life and times of Constance Markievicz

Chester Beatty: A man who liked to collect lovely things

Director Yorgos Lanthimos on his Irish-produced period film The Favourite

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 26, 2018

    • 1
    • 2
    • 30
    • 41
    • 42
    • 43
    • 25

Full Lotto draw results »