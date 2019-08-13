News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Consumer confidence in Irish economy at six year low

Consumer confidence in Irish economy at six year low
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, August 13, 2019 - 07:22 AM

Consumer confidence in the Irish economy is at a six-year low.

That is according to the latest KBC Bank consumer sentiment index for July.

It has seen a sharp drop compared to June, with Brexit, the jobs market and spending power the main worries among consumers.

Chief Economist at KBC Bank, Austin Hughes, said while Brexit is their main concern, there are also other factors behind people's downbeat views

"During the survey period we also had a number of high profile domestic warnings about recession, about over-heating.

"When consumers are struggling to understand what Brexit might do...it just makes consumers altogether more confused about their economic outlook."

More on this topic

Trade tensions could force Fed to cut deeperTrade tensions could force Fed to cut deeper

Varadkar criticises people predicting a crash 'around every corner'Varadkar criticises people predicting a crash 'around every corner'

Chartered accountants are in big demand as Irish economy soarsChartered accountants are in big demand as Irish economy soars

Consumer spending in June fell to lowest level in five yearsConsumer spending in June fell to lowest level in five years

TOPIC: Economy

More in this Section

Fifth year of decline at Abercrombie & Fitch/Hollister Irish storesFifth year of decline at Abercrombie & Fitch/Hollister Irish stores

AMX adds to its office in CorkAMX adds to its office in Cork

Irish exploration companies strike oil in South America and AfricaIrish exploration companies strike oil in South America and Africa

Mincon shares fall on missed earnings and revenue targetsMincon shares fall on missed earnings and revenue targets


Lifestyle

Avoid snacks high in fat, sugar and salt, says Helen O’Callaghan.Quick fix: 25% of all meals include food and drinks high in fat, salt and sugar

Making the right choice that will have lasting value when investing in a new set of dining chairs takes planning and consideration of both practical and aesthetic needs, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Let's be seated: Your guide to investing in a new set of dining chairs

Tara Stewart in conversation with Hilary Fennell.This much I know: Tara Stewart

A diehard fan of Home & Away, Megan O’Brien made sure that a stop-off at the soap’s iconic “Summer Bay” set was firmly on the itinerary during her holiday in Australia with her boyfriend Peter Murphy.Wedding of the Week: Summer Bay stroll led to proposal

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 10, 2019

  • 6
  • 12
  • 28
  • 33
  • 44
  • 45
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »