Consumer confidence in Irish economy at six year low

Consumer confidence in the Irish economy is at a six-year low.

That is according to the latest KBC Bank consumer sentiment index for July.

It has seen a sharp drop compared to June, with Brexit, the jobs market and spending power the main worries among consumers.

Chief Economist at KBC Bank, Austin Hughes, said while Brexit is their main concern, there are also other factors behind people's downbeat views

"During the survey period we also had a number of high profile domestic warnings about recession, about over-heating.

"When consumers are struggling to understand what Brexit might do...it just makes consumers altogether more confused about their economic outlook."