News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business»BREXIT

Consumer confidence at lowest level for six years due to Brexit

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - 07:30 AM

Consumer confidence is at its lowest level for six years because of Brexit.

A new report from the Banking and Payments Federation also shows that the tourism and construction sectors are worst affected.

The BPFI says employment and tax revenues are also vulnerable in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Annette Hughes, one of the authors of the report, says consumer confidence is key for all small and medium enterprises.

"It's really important that consumers feel confident about the overall state of the economy, about their personal financial situation and their ability to make purchases," said Ms Hughes.

"And equaly we need to see confidence among businesses. That's all very good for SMEs."

READ MORE

Brexit deal can be negotiated in time for EU summit, insists Government

More on this topic

‘Major hurdles’ between EU and Britain remain in Brexit talks‘Major hurdles’ between EU and Britain remain in Brexit talks

No deal Brexit could mean more livestock on farms than normalNo deal Brexit could mean more livestock on farms than normal

Jeremy Corbyn hits out over Queen’s Speech ‘farce’ led by Boris JohnsonJeremy Corbyn hits out over Queen’s Speech ‘farce’ led by Boris Johnson

Johnson accused of ‘voter suppression move’ with photo ID planJohnson accused of ‘voter suppression move’ with photo ID plan

TOPIC: Brexit