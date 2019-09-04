News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Consultants advising British firms to prepare for no-deal Brexit

Consultants advising British firms to prepare for no-deal Brexit
By Press Association
Wednesday, September 04, 2019 - 07:55 AM

Consultants are advising British businesses to prepare for a no-deal Brexit and update any preparations they have already made.

The Management Consultancies Association said the current political crisis left companies across the UK with no greater certainty about the eventual outcome on October 31.

Chief executive Tamzen Isacsson said: “Many leading consultancies are still advising businesses that there is a much greater risk of a no-deal Brexit and it is imperative that all sizes of firms start planning to prepare for this outcome.

“Brexit fatigue is an issue within businesses but it’s vital that any preparations made in March for no-deal are updated and it’s essential there is good communication with employees, customers and suppliers about company plans.

“Companies need to continue to be self-sufficient, flexible and able to react to the political events as they unfold.”

John Dickie of business group London First said: “A general election is not the answer to how we get a clear way forward on Brexit. Too many other issues will, rightly, also be part of the debate.

“Rather than putting the country on an election footing, the Government should work to secure a revised deal and put it back to the people for a definitive vote.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Jacob Rees-Mogg criticised for ‘lying down’ during key Brexit debateJacob Rees-Mogg criticised for ‘lying down’ during key Brexit debate

Brexit A to Z: Key terms relating to Britain’s departure explainedBrexit A to Z: Key terms relating to Britain’s departure explained

Scottish judge to decide whether British PM’s plan to prorogue Parliament is lawfulScottish judge to decide whether British PM’s plan to prorogue Parliament is lawful

Department of Health warns of severe impact of no-deal Brexit on health serviceDepartment of Health warns of severe impact of no-deal Brexit on health service

BrexitTOPIC: Brexit

More in this Section

M&S to drop out of FTSE 100 after 35 years as top British businessM&S to drop out of FTSE 100 after 35 years as top British business

Paschal Donohoe gets exchequer boost but Brexit could still crash his budget Paschal Donohoe gets exchequer boost but Brexit could still crash his budget

Dalata shares see 9% bounce on Brexit confidenceDalata shares see 9% bounce on Brexit confidence

Even more firms will move jobs out of BritainEven more firms will move jobs out of Britain


Lifestyle

The Man Booker Prize is arguably the most important prize in literature, and the shortlist has now been revealed.Which Man Booker Prize shortlisted book should you read first?

Roseville House is centrally located and perfect for exploring the seaside town of Youghal on foot and sampling its many attractions, writes Ciara McDonnellBlooming great Roseville perfect for a seaside break

The games featured in the project include ‘Lundy’s Stew’ named after the famous traitor of the city with participants swapping seats.Old street games get new lease of life on Derry's Walls

When you work in a digital industry, there’s nowhere to hide. Secrets don’t stay quiet for long, and projects often get leaked long before they are officially announced.A new caper for the Caped Crusader?

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 31, 2019

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 34
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »