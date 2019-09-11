News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Consultancy firm headquartered in Cork announces 40 new jobs

Consultancy firm headquartered in Cork announces 40 new jobs
By Olivia Kelleher
Wednesday, September 11, 2019 - 09:53 AM

An Irish-owned consultancy firm has announced the creation of 40 new jobs in a significant expansion of its operations.

3SIXTY, which is headquartered in Cork, works with businesses ranging in size from 50 to 500 employees.

The decision to expand follows an uptake in demand for change in Irish businesses as a direct result of a number of significant factors. 3SIXTY says the threat posed by Brexit has been amongst the reasons why companies have sought outside help.

Brian Cremin, Managing Partner at 3SIXTY, says sometimes it can take an external threat such as Brexit to focus the minds of business leaders.

“How companies respond to challenges can define their future. Our expert team looks at how these companies can improve through process, people and technology. Equally, the wider growth in the Irish economy has resulted in a number of companies who want to grow but lack the internal expertise to do so.

To meet that demand, we look forward to welcoming our new colleagues to 3SIXTY in the weeks and months ahead.

Mr Cremin also says more and more Irish firms need help with recruiting and retaining people as the economy reaches full employment.

“At present, it’s an employee’s market. Employers need to realise that the decision to leave is not always about money. Our experience shows that the culture of employee engagement within a workplace is as important as the size of the pay cheque.

READ MORE

BA to operate more than 90% of flights after pilots’ strike

"Simple changes - such as better trained people managers, flexible working or social policies - can dramatically reduce costly churn as companies seek to hold onto existing talent.”

The company currently employs 10 people and utilises the expertise of a number of independent consultants across the country.

Meanwhile, there is more good news on the jobs front with 30 jobs being created in the west of Ireland.

Energy and lighting specialist Electric Skyline are now recruiting over 30 new employees to join their existing team of 50 employees.

“Demand for our services have increased significantly over the past 12 months," explained Sean Corcoran Electric Skyline Managing Director.

"This is mainly due to organisations realising the benefits of the solutions that we provide, such as LED Lighting, which have a positive impact on their organisations bottom line whilst contributing positively to the organisations environmental and social agenda."

- Additional reporting Digital Desk

READ MORE

iPhone 11 cameras a welcome update but lack of 5G could harm sales, expert says

More on this topic

Jacobs plans to create 200 jobs as it unveils €4.5m investment in CorkJacobs plans to create 200 jobs as it unveils €4.5m investment in Cork

100 jobs created at new Marlin Hotel in Dublin100 jobs created at new Marlin Hotel in Dublin

40 jobs to be created after whiskey distillery given planning permission in Donegal40 jobs to be created after whiskey distillery given planning permission in Donegal

Carraig Donn to create 40 jobs in Co MayoCarraig Donn to create 40 jobs in Co Mayo

Cork3SIXTYElectric SkylineTOPIC: Job Announcement

More in this Section

BA to operate more than 90% of flights after pilots’ strikeBA to operate more than 90% of flights after pilots’ strike

iPhone 11 cameras a welcome update but lack of 5G could harm sales, expert saysiPhone 11 cameras a welcome update but lack of 5G could harm sales, expert says

VW and BMW spread the gloom at Frankfurt showVW and BMW spread the gloom at Frankfurt show

Ratings agency cuts Ford to junk statusRatings agency cuts Ford to junk status


Lifestyle

Irish writer Ronan Bennett has teamed up with Drake to resurrect gritty drama Top Boy, writes Ed Power.Irish writer teams up with Drake to resurrect Top Boy drama

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 07, 2019

  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 25
  • 34
  • 39
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »