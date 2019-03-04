NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Construction workers to pursue 12% pay increase

Monday, March 04, 2019 - 04:22 PM
By Digital Desk staff

SIPTU have confirmed that construction workers want a 12% pay rise over three years.

SIPTU's Construction Sector Organiser, John Regan, said workers "feel that they deserve their share in the substantial gains being made by employers".

Constructions workers secured a 10% wage increase in 2017, but Mr Regan pointed out that workers had taken an 8% pay cut during the economic crash and the money has now been "clawed back over a period of time".

Mr Regan said: “The claim advanced by SIPTU on behalf of our members and by other trade unions in the construction sector is for 12% over a three year period. This claim would form part of a new SEO for the industry and is in line with other growing and profitable sectors in our economy.

"An SEO will give stability and clarity on pay for workers in the industry. At a time of huge profits in the sector our members justifiably feel that they deserve their share in the substantial gains being made by employers.

"Instead, what we are seeing are attempts by employers to cap the entry-level wage for construction workers at €28,000. This is unacceptable."

He said that the industry must increase wages to keep up with demand.

He said: “The biggest problem the construction industry is facing is attracting and retaining workers. This can only be achieved by the industry providing wages which are adequate.

"A new SEO also requires employers and unions working together to create long-term stability in the sector through the enforcement of agreed conditions of employment and the adequate provision of apprenticeships.”

