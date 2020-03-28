Construction industry wants all building sites to shut immediately

The representative body for construction companies has said all building sites should now shut.

It follows last night's announcement by the Taoiseach of a strict, two-week restriction on all non-essential travel.

Tom Parlon, the Director General of the Construction Industry Federation said construction is not deemed as essential service by the Minister for Health, and as such construction workers should stay at home.

"The CIF is calling on its members to secure construction sites immediately. We recommend that members sending teams to secure sites should call ahead to Gardai to inform them," Mr Parlon said.

"The CIF will continue to engage with Government and the HSE to explore ways the industry can contribute."