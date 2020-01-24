News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Construction industry say 2027 Cork motorway target is unacceptable

Construction industry say 2027 Cork motorway target is unacceptable
By Alan Healy
Friday, January 24, 2020 - 12:00 AM

The estimated 2027 completion date for the M28 motorway to port facilities in Ringaskiddy is unacceptable, the Construction Industry Federation has said.

The CIF representing construction firms said the motorway is vital in the context of trading routes with continental Europe following Brexit and the unlocking of city centre land in Tivoli for residential development.

In its election manifesto for the Cork region, the CIF outlined a range of infrastructure projects it says are needed and said it is vital that commencement dates and project timescales are given for a range of projects including a light rail system for the city, the Dunkettle interchange upgrade, the event centre, the city flood defences, the M20 Cork to Limerick motorway, and the northern ring road.

The manifesto points out that the Cork region accounts for over 12% of the output of the construction industry and employs over 16,000 people.

“Cork’s population and employment levels have increased significantly in recent years and now more than ever public infrastructural investment needs to keep pace with a growing employment and population base,” states the manifesto.

Construction industry say 2027 Cork motorway target is unacceptable

The Port of Cork is in the process of moving port operations from Tivoli to Ringaskiddy in the lower harbour.

The M28 motorway and Dunkettle interchange projects are considered vital to allowing the moving of freight in and out of Ringaskiddy.

The CIF also said the public spending code published by the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform must be revised so that there are fewer steps in the process of approval and time frames for decision making on major projects.

“The code should recognise the need for greater investment in regional infrastructure projects and that projects in the regions are not put at risk due to very large proposals in the Dublin region,” says the document.

Housing in Cork has also been raised by the CIF in advance of the general election on February 8.

It said there is an annual requirement for 3,500 residential units in Cork, but only 2,000 are being produced.

“Most costs are fixed costs with limited ability to achieve reductions or savings. The construction industry will be able to deliver more affordable units in the price range of €240,000 to €320,000 in the Cork region if the variable costs such as taxes and charges are reduced,” said the CIF.

The CIF also said the next government must invest in water and wastewater infrastructure for zoned lands by directly funding local authorities.

More on this topic

Sean Finlay: A planning system for a modern IrelandSean Finlay: A planning system for a modern Ireland

UK construction sector remains in contraction amid ongoing slump in new ordersUK construction sector remains in contraction amid ongoing slump in new orders

BAM Ireland boss calls for 'early contractor involvement' in major public projects for better costs certainty'BAM Ireland boss calls for 'early contractor involvement' in major public projects for better costs certainty'

Building firms oppose travel allowance in pay planBuilding firms oppose travel allowance in pay plan

TOPIC: Construction

More in this Section

Toyota and Honda in major recall over faulty air bagsToyota and Honda in major recall over faulty air bags

Dunnes Stores was premature in challenging Point Village square disputeDunnes Stores was premature in challenging Point Village square dispute

Donald Trump to warn UK against ‘discriminatory’ tax on tech giantsDonald Trump to warn UK against ‘discriminatory’ tax on tech giants

Study: Dublin Airport contributes €10bn to Irish economyStudy: Dublin Airport contributes €10bn to Irish economy


Lifestyle

It turns out 40 is no longer the new 30 – a new study says 47 is the age of peak unhappiness. The mid-life crisis is all too real, writes Antoinette Tyrrell.A midlife revolution: A new study says 47 is the age of peak unhappiness

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 19
  • 21
  • 24
  • 37
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »