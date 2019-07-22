News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Construction firm Cumnor signs contract to build €2.3m Mallow Bridge boardwalk

L-R Joe Carroll Cathaoirleach of the Southern Regional Assembly, Cllr. Christopher O Sullivan Mayor of the County of Cork, Michael O'Mahony Director of Cumnor Construction, James Fogarty Divisional Manager of Cork County Council at the contract signing for the construction of a new boardwalk at Mallow Bridge. Picture: Phil Cremin
By Geoff Percival
Monday, July 22, 2019 - 05:16 PM

Cork-based building firm Cumnor Construction has won the contract to build the planned new €2.3m boardwalk at Mallow Bridge.

The company has signed a contract with Cork County Council. The total projected cost of the boardwalk is €2.35m. Of that total, €1.35m will be funded by Cork County Council and the remainder will be co-financed by an EU-allocated designated urban centres grant.

The 200-year old bridge is a protected structure which spans the River Blackwater and is a major access route to Mallow town centre. The boardwalk will be affixed on the western spandrel wall of the bridge and the subsequent removal of the footpath on the bridge will give space for the addition of traffic turning lanes which are expected to greatly improve traffic flow in this area.

Cork County Council chief executive Tim Lucey said the project will have significant benefit for the town.

"As a designated 'hub' town, under the National Spatial Strategy, Mallow’s population continues to grow and Cork County Council is committed to supporting this growth in a strategic and sustainable manner ensuring that quality of life also increases. Investing in infrastructure and smart transport are key elements in this," Mr Lucey said.

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Christopher O Sullivan said the project will help to deliver a more sustainable, high quality, well-serviced living environment "that fits neatly within the historical architecture and rich heritage of Mallow".

Mallow BridgeCork DevelopmentCork RisingCumnor ConstructionTOPIC: Cork

