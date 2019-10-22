Construction deaths halved as safety improves

Construction worker fatalities have decreased by almost 50% since 2015, and the industry has also seen a reduction in the number of non-fatal accidents over the same time frame.

According to the Health and Safety Authority, there were six fatalities in construction related activity over the 12 months to October.

The reductions in fatalities and accidents was sector has also seen a reduction in the number on non-fatal incidents over the same time period, an improvement highlighted by recent findings from the Health & Safety Authority as the current Construction Safety Week got under way.

An initiative of the Construction Safety Partnership Advisory Committee, the week is supported by all the main stakeholders in the construction sector — employers, unions, plus State and professional bodies.

The safety improvement was highlighted as construction workers all over Ireland participated in a ‘down tools’ minute to highlight safety on sites.

“Construction Safety Week represents an opportunity for the industry to share and to celebrate best practice to ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of all workers,” said Dermot Carey, director of safety and training, Construction Industry Federation.

While the campaign extends for one week and covers five strategic topics, the goal is for individuals and companies to re-affirm their commitment to safe and healthy work practices and to strive for continual improvement for the present and future.

The key topics are: mental health and well-being in construction; working safely with electricity; working safely at height; vehicle risk and safety in lifting operations; and working safely with hazardous substance.

Heartened by the large number of companies that have signed up as Partners of Construction Safety Week 2019, the CIF is calling for all construction companies, regardless of how big or small, to get involved and engage with workers to strive for safer and healthier projects.

In 2018, 10,600 extra workers joined the construction workforce, up 8% year-on-year and bringing the total workforce to 145,500.

This was on the basis of €26 billion investment in building and construction in Ireland during 2018, up 20% year on year, according to the CIF. With investment in the industry expected to reach €41bn in 2023, more workers are expected to enter the construction industry, some of whom will be inexperienced in construction.

“This will bring about challenges in terms of skills, competence and supervision. Experienced construction workers have a responsibility to mentor new entrants or those returning to the sector, particularly in terms of ensuring their safety and well-being.”

“Four of our sponsors for this year represent utility services: SSE Airtricity, Gas Networks Ireland, ESB Networks and Irish Water,” says Mr Casey. “They advise that strikes of utility services continue to occur, hence the clear message is to check before you dig.”

Michael Mc Donagh, senior inspector for construction with the HSA, reinforced the safety message:

Many serious and fatal injuries have occurred as a result of construction workers coming in to contact, directly or indirectly, with electricity.

“Employers must ensure they manage work safely and follow the relevant codes of practice when working near overhead and underground electricity cables. All electrical equipment used on site should be at the appropriate voltage and equipment must be maintained in a safe working order.”