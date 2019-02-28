Conor McGregor's whiskey launches in UK after record-breaking debut in Ireland and US

Conor McGregor has expanded his highly sought-after Irish whiskey by adding distribution in the UK.

This expansion comes on the heels of Proper No. Twelve's record-breaking launch in Ireland and America.

The Ireland and USA introduction created great excitement in the flourishing Irish whiskey industry by selling out of six months of supply within the first 10 days of release.

A massive shortage called for McGregor to issue a rare apology, promising to remedy the out-of-stock-situation, which he did by air-freighting 25,000 cases into the USA in time for the holidays.

This next batch again sold out within days.

Proper No. Twelve has become the most followed spirit brand in the world on Instagram with over 575,000 Instagram followers in less than five months.

Proper No. Twelve's global launch expression is a blend of the finest golden grain and single malt and is produced at the oldest distillery in Ireland in an area known for its rich soil and pure spring water.

"It has been an incredible start for Proper No. Twelve, and I am humbled by the support of all our customers and most importantly the people who enjoy this proper Irish whiskey from a proper Irishman. Proper. No Twelve has arrived on UK shores.

"I predicted and foresaw the unprecedented demand that has emerged for Proper No. Twelve.

It is made with Ireland's best spring water and finest golden grain and single malt. It is pure liquid gold! It was my desire to have a great package and a fairly priced product for all. Proper No. Twelve is truly a 'ONE FOR ALL' brand," said McGregor.

McGregor continued:

Many ask where the name Proper No. Twelve comes from, and it has true meaning to me. I was born and bred in the Dublin suburb of Crumlin, Dublin 12 - thus Proper No. Twelve.

"My success can be traced from the lessons I learned growing up, the values of loyalty and hard work. Proper No. Twelve is who I am.

"I respect other whiskeys, but we are not here to just take part, we are here to take over."

"My dream to be an entrepreneur is now realized and I could not be more proud.

"When I see Proper No. Twelve showing up all across social media as a part of family, friends and fans celebrations, I know I delivered I am coming in strong with passion and with purpose.

"I am the founder and chairman of this company, and I am going to give it my all. Entering the UK market continues my dream for Proper No. Twelve to become an iconic global brand.