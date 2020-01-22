News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Concern for future of traditional advertising as high profile agency shuts

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, January 22, 2020 - 08:31 AM

There are concerns about the future of the traditional advertising sector after a high profile ad agency shut down.

Chemistry shut its doors last week after 20 years in business in Dublin.

A marketing expert says traditional advertising agencies are finding it hard to compete against social media giants and multinationals.

Editor of the Irish Marketing Journal John McGee says many smaller companies are struggling.

"For many indigenous companies the cost of employing staff is a major factor," said Mr McGee.

"In the advertising industry the independent agencies face considerable challenges from the likes of Google and Facebook who can offer considerably larger salaries.

"The bottom line in this is that creativity actually costs money so if you want good people you're going to have to pay for them."

