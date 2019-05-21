Company behind space suit worn for moon landings creates 70 new jobs in Cork

A new manufacturing facility in Cork has created 70 new jobs, with 30 of these roles already filled in recent months.

ILC Dover is responsible for the protective space suit worn by Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong for the moon landings, and are the only company in the world to have made spacesuits for extra-planetary missions.

It has diversified into various sectors including pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturing, aerospace and healthcare.

The company's new manufacturing facility was opened today in Blarney Business Park by CEO and President Fran DiNuzzo.

The 10,500 sq ft facility is the company's second site in Cork, having opened at a site in Little Island in 2007.

"For more than a decade, ILC Dover has been based in Cork and our positive experience and engagement here has led to this new investment and our continued confidence in the Irish labour market," said Mr DiNuzzo.

"In manufacturing terms, we can source the best talent to operate to high-quality standards and provide a great fit with the innovative culture of ILC Dover.

"Today’s official opening of the new Cork facility is an important next step in our commitment to Ireland and to our pharmaceutical clients in Europe and beyond."

Mr DiNuzzo was joined by MEP Deirdre Clune.

"Innovation is in the DNA of ILC Dover which operates across a number of market sectors; from developing the spacesuits that enabled Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin to walk on the moon to highly effective containment solutions for the pharmaceutical sector, the company has always driven breakthrough solutions," said Deirdre Clune.

The company is now recruiting for the new facility, with upcoming and open roles in production and quality, materials management, engineering, operators and those with experience of cleanroom environments. To apply, click here.