NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Company behind space suit worn for moon landings creates 70 new jobs in Cork

By Denise O’Donoghue
Tuesday, May 21, 2019 - 03:51 PM

A new manufacturing facility in Cork has created 70 new jobs, with 30 of these roles already filled in recent months.

ILC Dover is responsible for the protective space suit worn by Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong for the moon landings, and are the only company in the world to have made spacesuits for extra-planetary missions.

It has diversified into various sectors including pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturing, aerospace and healthcare.

The company's new manufacturing facility was opened today in Blarney Business Park by CEO and President Fran DiNuzzo.

The 10,500 sq ft facility is the company's second site in Cork, having opened at a site in Little Island in 2007.

"For more than a decade, ILC Dover has been based in Cork and our positive experience and engagement here has led to this new investment and our continued confidence in the Irish labour market," said Mr DiNuzzo.

READ MORE

CSO figures show record level of employment as rate increases by 3.7%

"In manufacturing terms, we can source the best talent to operate to high-quality standards and provide a great fit with the innovative culture of ILC Dover.

"Today’s official opening of the new Cork facility is an important next step in our commitment to Ireland and to our pharmaceutical clients in Europe and beyond."

Mr DiNuzzo was joined by MEP Deirdre Clune.

"Innovation is in the DNA of ILC Dover which operates across a number of market sectors; from developing the spacesuits that enabled Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin to walk on the moon to highly effective containment solutions for the pharmaceutical sector, the company has always driven breakthrough solutions," said Deirdre Clune.

The company is now recruiting for the new facility, with upcoming and open roles in production and quality, materials management, engineering, operators and those with experience of cleanroom environments. To apply, click here.

READ MORE

OECD: Rising property prices and 'disorderly Brexit' could push Ireland into recession

More on this topic

Planning granted for €100m redevelopment of Cork shopping centre

Cybercrime will be worth €5 trillion in two years, security body claims

'You have to be emotionally regulated' - How beekeeping is helping teach mindfulness to vulnerable teens

Tea for two: Pauline McLynn returns to Cork

KEYWORDS

ILC DoverCorkBusinessJobs

More in this Section

Holiday booking fraud sees €12m lost in last year

US commerce chiefs grant Huawei 90-day grace period

250 financial service jobs for the southeast

Thomas Cook bonds fall to lows amid debt fears


Lifestyle

The scandal that should force us to reconsider wellness advice from influencers

Parental guidance: Danger of overusing asthma inhalers

Michelle Keegan takes her girl squad to Ibiza to showcase her latest fashion collection

Everything you need to know about Rihanna’s brand new luxury fashion house

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 18, 2019

    • 1
    • 7
    • 9
    • 18
    • 22
    • 33
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »