Community groups to avail of €5m fund

Siel Bleu, at-home exercise provider for older adults, is broadcasting its programmes live across social media to allow members to still participate.

This activity is one of many community-based innovations supported by the Innovate Together Fund, a €5m initiative by the Department of Rural and Community Development, supported by the Dormant Accounts Fund.

Deirdre Mortell, CEO, Social Innovation Fund Ireland said: “We are looking to support innovative community organisations who are coming up with impactful solutions to the problems posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.”Carla Piera FitzGerald of Siel Bleu Ireland said: “With the government guidelines for social distancing and cocooning, we needed an innovative way to ensure we could provide exercise to those who need it.”

Another example of a Social Enterprise Development Fund awardee is the Textile Studio, a We Make Good contributor, which is now making face masks, made by women from a refugee background.

The Innovate Together fund is also supported by philanthropic business leaders, including the Medtronic Foundation, with a €70,000 donation from medical technology company Medtronic.