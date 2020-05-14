News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Community groups to avail of €5m fund

Community groups to avail of €5m fund
Joan Ellison of We Make Good, and Deirdre Mortell, CEO, Social Innovation Fund Ireland, unveil the Innovate Together Fund.
By Joe Dermody
Thursday, May 14, 2020 - 06:30 PM

Siel Bleu, at-home exercise provider for older adults, is broadcasting its programmes live across social media to allow members to still participate.

This activity is one of many community-based innovations supported by the Innovate Together Fund, a €5m initiative by the Department of Rural and Community Development, supported by the Dormant Accounts Fund.

Deirdre Mortell, CEO, Social Innovation Fund Ireland said: “We are looking to support innovative community organisations who are coming up with impactful solutions to the problems posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.”Carla Piera FitzGerald of Siel Bleu Ireland said: “With the government guidelines for social distancing and cocooning, we needed an innovative way to ensure we could provide exercise to those who need it.”

Another example of a Social Enterprise Development Fund awardee is the Textile Studio, a We Make Good contributor, which is now making face masks, made by women from a refugee background.

The Innovate Together fund is also supported by philanthropic business leaders, including the Medtronic Foundation, with a €70,000 donation from medical technology company Medtronic.

More on this topic

Businesses urged to avail of €2,500 voucherBusinesses urged to avail of €2,500 voucher

Finance firm says property sector set to reboot as Waterford project is fully funded in just 24 hoursFinance firm says property sector set to reboot as Waterford project is fully funded in just 24 hours

Cork-based Workvivo secures €15m in new fundingCork-based Workvivo secures €15m in new funding

Cork-based Ballymaloe Food secures Australian supermarket dealCork-based Ballymaloe Food secures Australian supermarket deal


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

Bank introduces carer's card for vulnerable customersBank introduces carer's card for vulnerable customers

44% of UK firms do not have enough cash to last six months – survey44% of UK firms do not have enough cash to last six months – survey

WH Smith sees ‘significant’ coronavirus hit to high street and travel chainsWH Smith sees ‘significant’ coronavirus hit to high street and travel chains

SIPTU calls for government intervention in Dundalk redundancy talksSIPTU calls for government intervention in Dundalk redundancy talks


Lifestyle

Two of the doughtiest women in Irish food, sisters Hannah and Rachel Dare, of the very splendid Organico shop, cafe, bakery and health food store, in Bantry, have had a thriving online business for some time.The Menu: care packages, fresh bread and Turkish dining

Maresa Fagan says despite Covid-19, GPs are immunising as normal against a number of illnesses. There is no need for parents to be afraid.Children's vaccinations still routine, despite virus

Des O'Driscoll looks at the best of today's TV offerings.Thursday's TV highlights: Charlie Brooker, Liam Brady

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

  • 2
  • 9
  • 15
  • 24
  • 31
  • 33
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »