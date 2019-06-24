Communications firm Edelman names three new directors as business doubles in size

Communications firm Edelman has promoted Emma Williams, Jennifer Hyland and David Callaghan, who have been appointed as directors on foot of significant new business wins.

Edelman has added Unilever, Danone, Novartis, Pfizer, and KBC Ireland to its client portfolio, all during a period in which the agency has effectively doubled in size.

Joe Carmody, managing director of Edelman Ireland, said: “We are delighted to recognise the instrumental role that Jennifer, David, and Emma have played in the growth of Edelman in Ireland. We’ve invested significantly in our planning and creative capabilities to sit alongside our traditional public relations skills. Jennifer, David, and Emma have been pivotal in developing this offer, which has allowed us to stand out in the market and attract long-term client partners.”

Jennifer Hyland is promoted to director in recognition of the strong growth of the firm’s creative business, leading the creative strategy including all ATL, digital, and social activity for some of Ireland’s best-loved brands. Jennifer joined Edelman in 2013 and she advises a wide range of clients, including Deep RiverRock, Unilever, and the Mars Ireland portfolio.

Emma Williams is similarly promoted. She leads a number of Edelman’s key brand accounts including Coca-Cola and KBC Ireland. The appointment follows the growth of Edelman’s creative offer — which sees Emma work with a team of creative, planning, and digital experts. Emma joined Edelman in 2011.

David Callaghan has also been promoted to director. He specialises in business-to-business communications and leads Edelman’s integrated B2B offer, advising a portfolio of blue-chip corporate clients on their international communications requirements — including corporate reputation, as well as creative content, thought leadership, and a number of lead-generation programmes. David originally joined Edelman in 2013.

Edelman is a global communications firm, employing 6,000 people in more than 60 offices worldwide.

