News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Why the easing in house price inflation is unambiguously a good thing

Why the easing in house price inflation is unambiguously a good thing
By Jim Power
Thursday, August 15, 2019 - 12:57 PM

The housing market has long been correctly identified as one of the most important economic and social issues that Irish policymakers need to get on top of.

The housing problem manifests itself in spiralling rents, high house prices, difficulties for first-time buyers to get on to the housing ladder, and homelessness.

The social impact of these issues is pretty self-evident, with student rents set to be highlighted as a serious issue undermining and influencing participation in third-level education over the coming weeks.

It was ever thus. I remember coming to Dublin in 1979, and getting rental accommodation was a nightmare back then, just as it is today.

From an economic perspective, house prices and rents influence the ability to attract employers and jobs into an area and also create upward pressure on wage demands.

In short, housing from both an owner-occupier and a rental perspective is an important element of economic competitiveness.

The latest house price data from the CSO show that the process of moderation in house price inflation that commenced around April of last year continues apace.

In the 12-month period to June, national average house price inflation declined to 2%, which is the lowest annual rate of price increase since June 2013.

The annual rate of increase outside of Dublin decelerated to 3.9%, the lowest rate since February 2014.

And the annual rate in Dublin has decelerated to just 0.1%, which is effectively the lowest annual rate since October 2012 (it was flat in May).

It is important to point out that what we are experiencing is a price stabilisation rather than a significant price correction.

Between October of last year and June of this year, national average prices have fallen by just 0.4%.

Within this national average, prices outside of Dublin have increased by 1.8% but average Dublin prices have declined by 2.6%.

In Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown, which boasts some of the highest house prices in the country, prices declined by 4% on a year-on-year basis.

In the context of what prices have done since 2013, I would describe this as a stabilisation, rather than a significant correction.

The moderation in house price inflation is unambiguously positive in my personal view.

It is happening for a variety of reasons.

The supply of new housing is gradually ratcheting up, which is good, but there is still a distance to go, as increased supply of housing in the right areas is the only real way that the housing problem will ultimately be solved.

The second factor is undoubtedly the lending restrictions imposed by the Central Bank.

Its restrictions were sensibly and prudently put in place to prevent people from borrowing too much and prevent the banks from lending too much.

Nothing remotely wrong with any of that and I suspect ex-Central Bank governor Philip Lane will be smiling contentedly to himself.

The third factor causing the market to moderate is undoubtedly the growing economic uncertainty that now abounds.

Consumer confidence data published by KBC Bank this week show that consumer confidence in Ireland fell to the lowest level in July since November 2014.

Brexit is clearly having a significant impact here, because the appointment of Boris Johnson as prime minister has definitely increased the odds of a disorderly Brexit on October 31.

Irish consumers should be very concerned at that prospect.

President Donald Trump and China, Hong Kong, and many other geopolitical uncertainties are also feeding into the negative psyche.

On the international growth front, the latest data from Germany also give cause for concern.

Growth in the eurozone’s largest economy contacted by 0.1% during the second quarter and the year-on-year growth rate has fallen to an alarmingly low 0.4%.

Germany is now on the brink of technical recession, which is not good news for Ireland or any other eurozone economy.

Mind you, the ECB will have to loosen monetary policy further over the coming months.

The Irish house buying public is obviously being impacted by a combination of these factors and further moderation in Irish house prices looks inevitable over the coming months.

This is a good thing.

READ MORE

Adare Manor gears up for Ryder Cup

More on this topic

Zoe Ball and Piers Morgan ‘proud’ as their children succeed in A-levelsZoe Ball and Piers Morgan ‘proud’ as their children succeed in A-levels

Generation of 50-somethings reskilling for new career pathsGeneration of 50-somethings reskilling for new career paths

Adare Manor gears up for Ryder CupAdare Manor gears up for Ryder Cup

Donegal councillor encourages defacing of English signs in GaeltachtDonegal councillor encourages defacing of English signs in Gaeltacht

RentHousingIreland

More in this Section

Ryanair expects majority of flights to go ahead despite pilot strikeRyanair expects majority of flights to go ahead despite pilot strike

Data watchdog queries Facebook’s audio recordingsData watchdog queries Facebook’s audio recordings

Sports Direct shares plungeSports Direct shares plunge

Dealz firm in €9bn financeDealz firm in €9bn finance

More by this author

United approach key for south-east economic growthUnited approach key for south-east economic growth

United approach needed to boost south-east fortunesUnited approach needed to boost south-east fortunes

No winners. Only chaos in this sorry Brexit messNo winners. Only chaos in this sorry Brexit mess

Despite the threat of Brexit, no reason yet to unleash spendingDespite the threat of Brexit, no reason yet to unleash spending


Lifestyle

Cork GIY is holding a bring-and-share Harvest Day on Saturday, August 31, from 2pm-5pm in the Hydro Farm Allotments Tower/Blarney.Gardening notes: Your guide to what's on

Pick any day in August 1969 and one issue dominated the news agenda — the North. This was the beginning of The Troubles and a period of some of the bloodiest violence that would leave a mark on the province for decades to come.August 15, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

  • 15
  • 18
  • 25
  • 29
  • 39
  • 40
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »