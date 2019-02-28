After another eventful week in the UK, it now appears possible that we are moving gradually towards some semblance of a soft deal on the Brexit front, or at least the prospect of a cliff-edge Brexit is possibly waning.

March 13 will be a big day in that regard, but we can probably now afford to possess some sense of optimism than for some time.

Of course, such is the barminess of the UK political system at the moment, there is still potential for a shock, but the risks are declining due to the fact that some sane politicians who are committed to the greater good of the UK than their own selfish interests are at last starting to exert some muscle.