News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Shining a fresh light on new technologies

Shining a fresh light on new technologies
Prof. Martyn Pemble, Stokes Professor of Materials Chemistry, Tyndall; Jo Southernwood, Senior Research Engineer, International Energy Research Centre, Tyndall; Dr Giorgos Fagas, Head of EU Programmes, Tyndall; Dr Patrick Morrissey, Head of Photonics Operations & Centre Manager of IPIC, Tyndall and Dr Carlos Ochoa, Senior Researcher, International Energy Research Centre, Tyndall at the launch of 2018 Tyndall National Institute annual report, where it was announced that the institute has secured an additional €8m in funding under the EU’s Horizon 2020 programme. Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
By John Daly
Sunday, September 08, 2019 - 05:12 PM

Photonics may not be a word in common parlance just yet, but its effects will soon impact upon numerous aspects of our everyday lives.

A technology involving the manipulation and control of light, it offers a major leap forward in the dynamic areas of high-speed fibre optic communications, medical diagnostics, self-driving cars, the Internet of Things and the critical data storage of today’s interconnected world.

With the speed and usage of our current electron technology almost at capacity, photonics addresses the ever increasing speed requirements in communications, healthcare and security.

An analogy of the technology could be compared to how the enormous room-sized 1950s computers were completely transformed with the breakthrough of 1960s silicon technology, allowing massive amounts of information to be downsized into a tiny chip. Integrated photonics is now having the same effect as the silicon chip did 50 years ago through a further miniaturisation of our increasingly portable world.

In its 2018 annual report, Cork’s Tyndall National Institute has announced that it successfully secured over €8m in European funding as part of the Horizon 2020 programme. The Institute was one of the biggest individual Irish beneficiaries of this significant round of 2019 funding, despite stiff competition from other European bodies.

Since the launch of Horizon 2020, Tyndall is in the top 10 beneficiaries across Europe in the area of Information and Communication Technologies, and will lead four of the 15 international multi-partner projects which it won in 2019, including a major photonics pilot line for medical technologies, a Marie-Sklowdoska-Curie career development programme for 27 fellows, two energy projects and another in cryogenic electronics for quantum technologies.

Tyndall's chief executive William Scanlon said 2018 was "another phenomenally successful year" for the Institute.

"Of the 51 applications submitted in 2018, 16 were approved for funding, a 31% success rate that is truly exceptional. Participation by Irish-based industry was very strong and for 50% of the companies partnering with Tyndall, it was their first time to be involved in an EU project," he said.

With the photonics market expected to be worth €615bn by 2020, the EU has invested €15.5m in an international consortium, Pixapp, led by Tyndall, to provide a state-of-the-art infrastructure, supporting the industrial development and manufacture of this emerging technology.

Pixapp is the world’s first open-access Photonic Integrated Circuit assembly and packaging pilot line, bridging the "valley of death" frequently associated with moving from prototyping to low-volume fabrication, giving companies an access route for transferring research and development results to the market.

"In the past it has been very expensive to manufacture high volumes and more expensive and challenging again to package them, which involves connecting these tiny microchips to the real world," said Pixapp director and head of photonics packaging research at Tyndall, Peter O’Brien.

"This is creating a bottleneck in production, which is impacting the potential for growth in the photonics industry," he said.

EU funding has enabled Tyndall to build a global footprint across Europe and the US.

"While the chips are made at a number of locations around the world, nobody had looked at actually packaging the optical fibres processing the light and powering the micro-lenses, which requires a huge amount of scientific and engineering skill," said Mr O'Brien.

"In our Tyndall labs over the last 10 years we have developed a capability to address that need. That is the key to our unique selling point, and which has resulted in people from all around the world coming to us because of our exclusive capability in this area."

Tyndall has effectively positioned itself between researchers and industry, with the result that the Cork institute now presents itself as a centre with the knowledge of how these technologies fit together, how to promote it to industry and work with them to commercialise it.

In effect, Tyndall has established best-in-class packaging technologies that are cost-effective and scalable to high-volume manufacture.

"We were chosen by the EU as the first in the world to put these technologies into a manufacturing framework, but the problem we identified was that there is no big volume capability anywhere, never mind in Europe, that can really scale it up," Mr O’Brien said.

"Companies come to us and see the prototypes and how we can make hundreds of parts, but they want to know how we can make millions of parts. There is a very real business aspect to this, which could be an enormous opportunity for Ireland," he said.

Tyndall Cork is also collaborating with the American Institute for Manufacturing in Photonics, whose mission statement is "to capture critical global manufacturing leadership in an essential technology and to emulate the dramatic successes experienced by the electronics industry over the past 40 years."

Mr O’Brien points out that universities and industry in the US like to collaborate with Tyndall "because we have a very unique capability in that we accelerate research from the laboratory to real-world applications."

An example of the technology was demonstrated earlier this year when Tyndall researchers showcased a handheld bio-photonic instrument capable of providing an early warning of cardiovascular disease, ensuring patients need no longer endure lengthy hospital stays for testing.

"All the critical parts of this compact medical device have been miniaturised onto a tiny millimetre-scale photonic chip, replacing the large and very expensive equipment used today," Mr O'Brien said.

Tyndall’s goal is to expand photonic manufacturing capabilities in Ireland, building on the significant investments already made in research through agencies such as Science Foundation Ireland, which funded the Irish Photonics Integration Centre.

"Our goal," Mr O'Brien said, "is to establish new photonic manufacturing companies in Ireland and support companies who want to use photonics in their new products, especially medical devices."

Tyndall will also develop the next generation of robotic photonic manufacturing equipment, ensuring Ireland and Europe maintains its leading position in photonics research and advanced manufacturing.

"We also plan to train and educate the photonics workforce of the future, creating a unique laboratory-based training programme which will be a game-changer not only for the European photonics industry but also global photonics," Mr O'Brien said.

More on this topic

Cork firm lets robots take the strainCork firm lets robots take the strain

British bank led by ex-AIB boss in PPI spiralBritish bank led by ex-AIB boss in PPI spiral

Cork and Dublin-focused Yew Grove Reit eyes €125m property acquisition pipelineCork and Dublin-focused Yew Grove Reit eyes €125m property acquisition pipeline

New non-bank lender not interested in 'mortgage war'New non-bank lender not interested in 'mortgage war'

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

'Let's get farmers back to what they do best': IFA boss hopes talks can end beef-price crisis'Let's get farmers back to what they do best': IFA boss hopes talks can end beef-price crisis

Pope denounces exploitation of Madagascar’s unique resourcesPope denounces exploitation of Madagascar’s unique resources

EU-US regulatory split may prolong 737-Max groundingEU-US regulatory split may prolong 737-Max grounding

Market rally slows on Brexit warningMarket rally slows on Brexit warning

More by this author

Professional women gaining more control in the workplaceProfessional women gaining more control in the workplace

Spanish tourism wilts under Brexit heatSpanish tourism wilts under Brexit heat

Employers must plan for people living and working longerEmployers must plan for people living and working longer

Cork film industry facing into unwanted funding dramaCork film industry facing into unwanted funding drama


Lifestyle

After an hour touring the gardens and orchard of a local farmer, I feel I should share his knowledge of old apple varieties while it is still verdant in my mind.Orchard with ancient cultivars is the apple of my eye

As he gets ready for the Safe Harbour festival, Bryce Dessner tells Ed Power about his plans for the event, his love of Cork, and life in The National.Bryce Dessner puts down his guitar and reveals his love of Cork and the Safe Harbour festival

Arts editor, Des O'Driscoll, sets out five things to do in the world of arts and culture for the week ending 15/09/19.Five 'cultural' things to do in the week ahead

I eat healthily and avoid red meat but still suffer from indigestion and heartburn. I’ve tried drinking mint tea but it made little difference. What else can I do?Natural health: I suffer form heartburn. What natural remedies can you suggest?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 07, 2019

  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 25
  • 34
  • 39
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »