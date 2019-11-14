News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Red flag warnings raised over Irish broadband

Red flag warnings raised over Irish broadband
By Joe Gill
Thursday, November 14, 2019 - 06:00 AM

The President of Microsoft Brad Smith was critical of broadband availability in Ireland while speaking at a conference last week.

He was especially concerned for the population outside the greater Dublin area where service is patchy and in some places is simply unworkable for business purposes.

It is good that one of the global IT companies that pioneered the foreign direct investment — or FDI — trail in Ireland should call out the Republic for a shortcoming of this type.

Mr Smith has no political agenda when commenting about Ireland. Instead, he is highlighting a fact which is an obstacle in the economic development of a country that Microsoft has made its home for decades.

Moreover, his voice ought to be a red flag for any policymakers or politicians who are fulminating about the value of broadband in the future of the Irish economy.

It is unequivocal that high capacity affordable broadband has the same import for rural Ireland as electrification had in the 1950s.

If each house and commercial building across the land has fast internet connectivity it opens up a plethora of opportunities that can trigger a wave of investment and job creation that can push back against the inexorable decline in retailing and agricultural employment which has defined the rural economy for a long time.

I was debating the success of the Ludgate Hub in Skibbereen recently. My question was ‘why is it that such a high power internet location is not replicated in every town across Ireland?’.

The answer was that Ludgate benefitted from a small coterie of business and community leaders who were prepared to take up the challenge of establishing such an asset in their local town.

Is it such a stretch to ask every community to pursue a similar strategy of bringing together well-minded business leaders, a sponsoring telecoms company and someone willing to contribute an unused commercial building to create a hundred Ludgates?

Each of these could house entrepreneurs and other business people who see the advantages of basing themselves in rural Ireland.

And those advantages are many.

First and foremost is affordable housing relative to the prices being demanded in major cities.

But, to that you can add a raft of quality-of-life factors that make a decision to locate in rural Ireland much easier.

In years past, choosing to settle down in a rural location carried significant risk if the employer you joined subsequently closed, leaving limited options for alternative employment.

This is where high speed affordable broadband enters the fray.

Broadband is a window into a global online market that is not overly concerned about your location.

Instead, it is a gigantic marketplace where clever entrepreneurs and technology professionals can carve out an income that is based on not where you live but what you know.

As the Irish Government continues its efforts to rebalance the Irish economy so that rural Ireland over indexes in job creation and investment it must embrace policies that deliver hyper speed broadband.

While not as visible as telegraph poles or lighting it is of critical importance in positioning the rural economy properly.

Not only does broadband allow business people and individuals communicate and export their goods and services it also provides a virtual highway on which you can source product to make your business even more competitive.

This two way virtual street is central to the vision of Ireland being plugged into a global economy not just around the docklands of Dublin and Cork but across the whole country.

Our success or failure will be defined by how rapidly we cover the country with a world class broadband service available to all.

If Mr Smith’s comments help accelerate that journey then they are well made.

Let’s hope everyone is listening online to that message.

Joe Gill is director of origination and corporate broking with Goodbody Stockbrokers. His views are personal.

More on this topic

Why is Northern Ireland broadband scheme costing half that of scheme here, ask FFWhy is Northern Ireland broadband scheme costing half that of scheme here, ask FF

Virgin Media rules out expanding broadband rollout to more areas of east CorkVirgin Media rules out expanding broadband rollout to more areas of east Cork

Minister to consider findings of scathing broadband reportMinister to consider findings of scathing broadband report

Northern Ireland in the running for rural 5G trialsNorthern Ireland in the running for rural 5G trials

TOPIC: Broadband Plan

More in this Section

Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin hits out at corporate governance rulesWetherspoons boss Tim Martin hits out at corporate governance rules

DCC shares fall 6% on profit declineDCC shares fall 6% on profit decline

Regulator: Banks still failing customersRegulator: Banks still failing customers

Sterling inches lower as Tory vote boost fadesSterling inches lower as Tory vote boost fades

More by this author

Firms can turn things around if they 'Boks' clever and learn leadership lessons from Rassie ErasmusFirms can turn things around if they 'Boks' clever and learn leadership lessons from Rassie Erasmus

Diversification is key on rocky road of investmentDiversification is key on rocky road of investment

Greening of Cork could send it top of investor listsGreening of Cork could send it top of investor lists

Building a food industry that is the gold standardBuilding a food industry that is the gold standard


Lifestyle

Aileen Lee meets Christina Kenny - co-founder and design director of Lamb Design - to talk about her work and inspirations.Christina Kenny of Lamb Design: ‘I love bringing the outside in and inside out’

Tyrone designer Sharon Wauchob on her career and the worth of luxury fastion. By Paul McLachen.From Marc Jacobs to her own label, Tyrone designer Sharon Wauchob on her life in fashion

The recent sentencing of two teenage boys for the murder of Ana Kriégel has once again brought the issue of pornography into public discourse. The details of the case, which are finally coming into public knowledge, illuminate some very worrying trends that are pervasive in the modern adolescent world and as parents and indeed as a society we can no longer languish in complacency.Learning Points: Hardcore porn can pollute our children’s minds

If children are confident in interacting with others it takes away so much stress and social anxiety for them. Not too long ago, my daughter Joan and I were out with friends at a restaurant and we wanted extra water and a few other bits and Joan volunteered to go up and ask the waiter for them. My friend was really surprised at this and said that none of her children would willingly do that.Mum’s the word: We should look for chances to strengthen our kids’ social skills

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

  • 2
  • 6
  • 8
  • 9
  • 24
  • 39
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »