Paint that produces heat for houses is the brainchild of Irish start-up EcoVolt

By Trish Dromey
Sunday, June 02, 2019 - 05:10 PM

Paint that produces heat for houses is the brainchild of Irish start-up EcoVolt, writes Trish Dromey. Paint that can be used to turn a wall or a ceiling into a heater used to be the stuff of science fiction. Now it’s a product that’s being made and exported by Dublin company EcoVolt Carbon Electric Paint, or CeP.

It is a world first “paint on wall electric heating system”, says EcoVolt founder Stephen Dempsey, explaining that the paint is a conductive coating made from carbon graphite which is screen printed onto gypsum plasterboard to turn it into an efficient radiant heater.

The company has already turned the ceiling of a Dublin restaurant into a heater by using the paint. It has also been used this year in “a deep” retrofit project for Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council to boost the Building Energy Rating, or BER, of four houses, from a G to an A2.

While EcoVolt can be used to retrofit existing houses, the company sees the biggest sales opportunity in supplying prefabricated EcoVolt boards which can be installed in the same way as ordinary plasterboards and connected by an electrician.

Climate change

