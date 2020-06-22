Oliver Mangan: Retail spending is rebounding at a much quicker pace than expected

Perhaps the most interesting takeaway from last week’s Bank of England policy meeting was buried deep in the minutes.

The Bank’s Chief Economist, Andy Haldane, noted that the recovery in UK demand and output was “occurring sooner and materially faster” than had been expected previously. He added that while they were still material downside risks to the economy, the risks were more evenly balanced than in May.

The stronger than expected recovery was sufficient to see Mr Haldane vote against increasing the size of the Bank’s QE programme at the meeting.

He was prepared instead to see the programme’s net bond purchases end in July. This is some turnaround from a month ago when Mr Haldane was pondering that the Bank may need to move UK rates into negative territory.

Retail spending, in particular, is rebounding everywhere at a much quicker pace than expected pace as Covid-19 lockdown restrictions are relaxed. Sales rose by 12% in May in the UK, with non-food sales up a whopping 23.7%, even though non-essential retailers did not open until mid-June.

Australian retail sales surged by 16.3% in May, almost fully reversing their 17.7% decline in April, leaving them up 5.3% year-on-year. Early indications from credit card data and some preliminary official estimates suggest that Eurozone consumer spending picked up in May also.

Meantime in the US, May saw total retail sales rebound by almost 18%, more than double the consensus forecast, with broad strength in spending. There was also a surprise jump in US non-farm payrolls in May, given the employment data are collected relatively early in the month.

Meanwhile, mortgage applications are surging in the US which seems to have helped the NAHB homebuilder survey rise a record 21 points in June to 58, well ahead of expectations.

The Philly Fed Survey for June, a leading indicator of manufacturing activity, was also unexpectedly strong, with the index bolting to +27.5 from -43.1 in May.

The income support measures provided to households during the lockdowns are a key reason why the bounce back in consumption is exceeding expectations.

Household savings soared during the lockdowns because of the restrictions on spending. This was most evident in the unprecedented rise in the personal savings ratio in the US to 33% in April.

This highlights the importance of sustaining household incomes as lockdown restrictions are eased, either through a strong rebound in employment levels or continuing enhanced government income support measures.

Governments in Europe are extending these support measures, but there is considerable doubt if Congress will do so in the US.

The experience of other economies offers hope that the Irish economy can rebound quickly, with restrictions on activity now starting to be lifted.

Personal savings have risen sharply here in recent months, with the government providing income support to a large number of households and there is pent-up demand.

However, some sectors of economies are also going to struggle to recover while the virus and associated social distancing restrictions persist, such as hospitality, travel and live entertainment.

Many businesses in these sectors will need support for a period of time to survive. Scarring effects in terms of high levels of permanent job losses and business failures would undermine the recovery.

So while the data may be printing ahead of expectations right now, there is no guarantee this will continue. Both fiscal and monetary policy need to remain supportive to sustain the recovery in activity and restore economies to a sound footing.

- Oliver Mangan is chief economist at AIB