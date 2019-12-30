News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Oliver Mangan: Irish economy strong despite many challenges

Oliver Mangan: Irish economy strong despite many challenges
By Oliver Mangan
Monday, December 30, 2019 - 10:03 PM

The CSO has now published national accounts data measuring the performance of the Irish economy for the first three quarters of 2019.

These show that it has been another strong year for the economy, despite having to contend with considerable uncertainty over Brexit and a marked slowdown in global activity.

The two main engines of growth in the economy this year have been consumer spending and exports, most notably service exports.

The CSO data show that the volume of consumer spending grew at quite a steady 3.5% year-on-year rate in the opening three quarters of 2019, in line with its performance in 2018.

Core retail sales — excluding the motor trade — were up by 4.5% over the period.

Meanwhile, total car purchases — including new and second-hand imports — remained at the high levels reached in 2018.

Consumer spending is being driven by strong growth in employment and earnings.

The latest labour market data are for the third quarter of 2019.

These show that employment was up by 2.4% on an annual basis, with the economy adding almost 54,000 jobs compared to the same period in 2018.

Meanwhile, wages rose at a steady 3.5% year-on-year rate over the first three quarters of the year.

Exports have been performing well in 2019, rising by over 12% in the first three quarters of the year, though the data can be distorted, especially on the goods side.

Notably, service exports rose by almost 14% in the period, driven by strong increases in exports of IT and business services.

Although there was a strong performance by the economy overall in 2019, some sectors saw a weakening in activity.

Business investment, in particular, was held back this year by the uncertainty around Brexit.

It was down by 8% in the third quarter on year earlier levels.

Meantime, while housing output continued to rise, with new completions increasing by 18% in the year to September, there has been a softening in non-residential construction activity.

Here, output was unchanged in the third quarter of 2019 from year earlier levels.

Overall, construction output rose by 2.4% in the first three quarters of 2019, having grown by 11% in 2018.

Manufacturing activity also lost momentum in the second half of this year, with output virtually unchanged in the third quarter from a year earlier. This is consistent with AIB manufacturing data which indicate that the sector flatlined in the second half of 2019.

Ireland, then, has not been immune to the sharp slowdown in international trade and global manufacturing activity seen in 2019.

Overall then, while 2019 was another strong year for the Irish economy, there clearly has been a weakening in activity in some sectors.

Thus, GDP growth at around 5.5% in 2019 will be lower than in recent years.

A better measure of underlying activity is modified final domestic demand.

It grew by over 4.5% in 2018, but growth slowed to just 2.5% in the first three quarters of 2019.

Nonetheless, key economic metrics have continued to improve this year.

There was further good growth in tax revenues, which were up by 6.7% in the first 11 months of the year.

Corporation tax receipts are, again, ahead of expectations, while the other main tax heads are in line with forecast.

As a result, the budget surplus is set to increase further this year.

The unemployment rate also continues to move lower, albeit at a slower pace than in recent years.

The jobless rate fell to 4.9% in the third quarter, down from 5.2% in the previous quarter.

Most encouragingly, the long-term unemployment rate has fallen to just 1.4%.

The economy is, thus, getting very close to full employment.

All in all, then, a good report card for the Irish economy in 2019.

- Oliver Mangan is chief economist at AIB

More on this topic

Costs are too high for citizens and businessCosts are too high for citizens and business

Economy grows 1.7% in third quarter of 2019; GDP up 5% in last 12 monthsEconomy grows 1.7% in third quarter of 2019; GDP up 5% in last 12 months

UK economy suffers worst three months in decade after stagnating in OctoberUK economy suffers worst three months in decade after stagnating in October

Paying for public services is the issue

TOPIC: Economy

More in this Section

Report: House prices fall for first time since 2013Report: House prices fall for first time since 2013

Video tech firm Overcast makes media plansVideo tech firm Overcast makes media plans

John Daly: Surviving the Irish economic slumpJohn Daly: Surviving the Irish economic slump

Kyran Fitzgerald: Fascinating things to keep an eye on in 2020 at home and abroadKyran Fitzgerald: Fascinating things to keep an eye on in 2020 at home and abroad

More by this author

Oliver Managan: No sign of recovery for euro against the dollarOliver Managan: No sign of recovery for euro against the dollar

Oliver Mangan: Markets turn cautious on world economic outlookOliver Mangan: Markets turn cautious on world economic outlook

Sterling may see more dramaSterling may see more drama

New Brexit deal to help North secure investmentsNew Brexit deal to help North secure investments


Lifestyle

Look at the iTunes Podcast Charts on any given day and the top shows in Ireland are either the 2 Johnnies or Blindboy. The former claims 250,000 listeners a week, while the latter has a Patreon with 5,000 listeners each paying $5 a month.Podcast Corner: The 2 Johnnies and Joe Rogan prove most popular in 2019

His time in Kilgarvan allows Laurie Shaw put a unique spin on events in the UK, writes Don O’MahonyLaurie Shaw’s Scouse brogue intact after years in Kerry

Child actor Roman Griffin Davis is already up for awards for his role in Nazi-era satire JoJo Rabbit, writes Esther McCarthyHitler as your imaginary friend: New satire takes a different look at Nazi Germany

Consumers across the EU are set to benefit from new rules on phone and internet contracts.Making Cents: Hold the phone, new rules for service contracts

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 34
  • 39
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »