NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Markets bracing for end to US growth run

By Oliver Mangan
Monday, June 03, 2019 - 05:27 PM

Markets are becoming increasingly worried about the prospects for the US economy.

The economy continued to perform strongly in the opening quarter of this year. GDP grew by a healthy 3% annualised, employment continued to expand at a strong pace, while the country's unemployment rate fell to 3.6% in April, its lowest level in almost 50 years.

Markets, though, don’t think this will last. The US yield curve is widely watched as a signal of future economic trends. A yield curve shows interest rates on the same type of debt over different maturities. Normally, the longer the maturity of the debt the higher the interest rate. However, if the curve inverts and long-term interest rates drop below short-term rates, it is often seen as a sign of slower growth ahead that could trigger rate cuts.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

More on this topic

Liverpool’s Joe Gomez says he is ‘blessed’ to have a manager like Jurgen Klopp

Jose Antonio Reyes’ funeral held in Utrera

Forget Robots, earning trust is still the main challenge for modern workers

US aircraft carrier deployed over Iran remains outside Gulf

EconomyTOPIC:

More in this Section

Irish investors brace for more bad trade war news

Trump ‘deadly serious’ about Mexico tariffs

Trade wars are like a bar fight. Things can go seriously wrong very quickly

The tyranny of filling in the tax return still has some benefits

More by this author

European elections in UK this week may likely decide sterling’s destiny

Brexit is still a black hole

Sufficient housing supply still likely to be years away

Depleted armoury to fight global downturn


Lifestyle

Want healthier hair and brighter skin? Here’s why you should be adding coffee to your beauty routine

Christine and the Queens and James Blake among the high points at Barcelona's Primavera Sound

We Sell Books: ‘We concentrate on the people who like the smell and feel of a book’

It's about time areas catered for the kind of tourists they want

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »