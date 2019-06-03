Markets bracing for end to US growth run

Markets are becoming increasingly worried about the prospects for the US economy.

The economy continued to perform strongly in the opening quarter of this year. GDP grew by a healthy 3% annualised, employment continued to expand at a strong pace, while the country's unemployment rate fell to 3.6% in April, its lowest level in almost 50 years.

Markets, though, don’t think this will last. The US yield curve is widely watched as a signal of future economic trends. A yield curve shows interest rates on the same type of debt over different maturities. Normally, the longer the maturity of the debt the higher the interest rate. However, if the curve inverts and long-term interest rates drop below short-term rates, it is often seen as a sign of slower growth ahead that could trigger rate cuts.