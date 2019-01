Last week the founder of Southwest Airlines - Herb Kelleher - passed away at the ripe age of 87.

His life, especially as an entrepreneur, warrants study by any aspiring wealth creator but his profound impact on commercial air travel is what should be celebrated first.

Herb Kelleher.

I was thinking about him before Christmas when the head of a pilot union in Germany was quoted saying that airfares had got too low and needed to increase in Europe.