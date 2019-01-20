Moving away from the apocalypse now unfolding in the British houses of parliament, there are reasons for business to be hopeful that 2019 may work out better than expected, writes John Whelan.

The first glimmers of hope emerged last week across the Atlantic with a cooling off in sabre rattling by the US against the second largest global economy China.

Steven Mnuchin, the US Treasury Secretary, indicated he would scale back tariffs on Chinese goods in return for authorities, there, indicating they would ramp-up purchases of soya beans and other agricultural products as well as a wide range of industrial goods from the US.