Re-energising and revitalising rural towns and villages have been common themes in this column over the past 10 years, writes Joe Gill.

Devising policies and initiatives that can bring employment and life to towns hollowed out by emigration, big-box and out-of-town supermarkets, fewer farmers and the vortex created by Dublin is a task worthy of much debate.

We have yet to see the ongoing recovery in the Irish economy translate into vibrancy in smaller towns.