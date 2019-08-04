News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

‘Hit and hope’ ECB to try ever lower rates

‘Hit and hope’ ECB to try ever lower rates
Sunday, August 04, 2019 - 07:40 PM

The clouds are darkening over the global economy.

Last month in its end of term report on the world economy, the IMF said global growth “remains subdued”, with world output shifting downwards.

No great surprise to learn that one f the main causes for the cooling of global economic growth is trade.

Detailing its long list of the risks bedevilling the global economy, the IMF said: “They include further trade and technology tensions that dent sentiment and slow investment; a protracted increase in risk aversion that exposes financial vulnerabilities continuing to accumulate after years of low-interest rates; and mounting disinflationary pressures that increase debt service difficulties, constrain monetary policy space to counter downturns and make adverse shocks more persistent than normal.”

It went on to press for reducing tensions and uncertainty over trade agreements, including between the UK and the EU, and between the US and China. I would add to its list of ailments, the rise in nationalistic trade objectives in which one side wins and the other loses, as tariffs become the weapon of choice for Donald Trump’s administration, in particular.

READ MORE

Rolling into work on a ‘bowling ball’ transport device

The alarming prospects have sparked a response from the major central banks.

Last week, the US Federal Reserve cut its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point, the first policy easing in over a decade, and hinted at the possibility of more reductions to come.

The ECB is set to follow suit on September 12, with further stimulus measures, which could include a further cut in its deposit rate, already in the negative territory at minus 0.4%.

The main question being asked in financial markets is whether a few “insurance” cuts in rates will be enough.

In the US, I believe they will, but in the eurozone, the case for a more substantial loosening of monetary policy is compelling. I can’t help feeling that a lot of ECB policy is now “hit and hope”.

The bottom line in my view is that Europe is on the road to nowhere. Negative and zero interest rates are here to stay.

In fairness, as the ECB has pointed out on numerous times, it can’t do all the heavy lifting on its own, and it needs eurozone governments to pump up the volume in terms of spending more and in tax cuts.

In this regard, the incoming president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, will play a key role in persuading the politicians, many of whom she knows very well on a personal basis, to loosen the purse strings.

All of this will impact on Ireland one way or another. Unfortunately, Ireland is the thick of it. Although the economy has performed well in the first half of the year, it wouldn’t take much on the Brexit front to throw it off course. The latest forecasts from the Central Bank forecast economic growth will slow to a crawl in the event of a no-deal.

British prime minister Boris Johnson will either take the UK out of the EU on October 31 without a deal or will get the UK parliament to effectively accept the same deal struck by Theresa May.

From a currency perspective, this means that the pound is going to remain volatile.

However, even in a hard Brexit outcome, I don’t see sterling hitting parity with the euro, although it might get up to the high 95 pence to 98 pence range.

My gut feeling is that a last-minute deal will be agreed. But even if I’m wrong and there is a hard Brexit, I am confident Ireland will bounce back from any adverse economic shock.

It has done so in the very recent past.

Alan McQuaid is an independent economist

READ MORE

Irish firms crave strong dollar and firm pound

More on this topic

Opinion grows ECB rate cut on the cards as early as SeptemberOpinion grows ECB rate cut on the cards as early as September

German defence minister Ursula von der Leyen resigns to pursue EU’s top jobGerman defence minister Ursula von der Leyen resigns to pursue EU’s top job

Taoiseach in Brussels for special meeting of European CouncilTaoiseach in Brussels for special meeting of European Council

Majority in favour of Europe, but some reforms are neededMajority in favour of Europe, but some reforms are needed

TOPIC: Europe

More in this Section

Irish firms crave strong dollar and firm poundIrish firms crave strong dollar and firm pound

Rolling into work on a ‘bowling ball’ transport deviceRolling into work on a ‘bowling ball’ transport device

Floods, heatwaves, and poor soils mean it’s no longer business as usualFloods, heatwaves, and poor soils mean it’s no longer business as usual

The business of rugby looks to kick on as World Cup looms The business of rugby looks to kick on as World Cup looms


Lifestyle

We are taught that stars twinkle from a very young age when we hear “twinkle, twinkle, little star” — but why do stars twinkle and planets do not?Appliance of science: Why do stars twinkle?

Sandra Murphy is group event creation and production manager with Trigon Hotel Group in CorkYou've Been Served: Sandra Murphy, Trigon Hotel Group

For his debut novel, Meath author Oisín Fagan stepped back in time to imagine the aftermath of the Black Death in Ireland. It could be the next Game of Thrones, writes Ed Power.Meath author’s historical fantasy imagines Black Death aftermath

Trish Kerr is the owner of Kerr’s Bookshop, which is located on Ashe Street, in Clonakilty, Co Cork.Kerr's Bookshop: Serving Clonakilty since 1992

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »