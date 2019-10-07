News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Global economy is flying on a wing and a prayer

Global economy is flying on a wing and a prayer
By Oliver Mangan
Monday, October 07, 2019 - 05:27 PM

The Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD), in its latest update on the world economy, said the prospects for global growth have become increasingly fragile and uncertain.

It, again, reduced its growth forecasts for 2019 and 2020.

Global growth is now projected to slow from 3.6% in 2018 to 2.9% in 2019 and 3% in 2020.

These would be the weakest growth rates since the financial crisis.

A key reason for the weak performance is the downturn in manufacturing activity and associated sharp slowdown in international trade over the past year.

This reflects subdued business investment and reduced consumer spending on 'big ticket' items such as cars.

As noted by the IMF, these trends can be seen as an indication that both businesses and households are holding back on long range spending amid heightened policy uncertainty, including in relation to global trade and Brexit.

There is little doubt, either, that slowing growth in some large emerging economies, especially China, is also weighing on global activity.

READ MORE

Debit card spending rises over summer as credit card use falls

Recent weak survey data are giving rise to concerns that the slowdown in economic activity could yet develop into outright recession.

Manufacturing is now contracting in virtually every major economy.

However, this sector accounts for only around 12% of output in most economies.

Thus, by itself, the downturn in industry is not a cause for outright alarm.

However, there have been signs in the latest business surveys that the weakness in manufacturing is now spreading to the much larger services sector of economies.

There was a marked weakening in the PMI services data for September in the eurozone and UK, as well as a sharp decline in the ISM services survey in the US.

The weakening of activity in the large services sector could soon start to impact labour markets and consumer spending, creating the conditions for recession to take hold.

Indeed, it would not be a surprise if both Germany and the UK have already entered a technical recession, defined as two consecutive quarters of declining output.

Global economy is flying on a wing and a prayer

Both the IMF and OECD see mounting risks to the economic outlook.

Debt levels remain high in many countries, leaving them particularly vulnerable to shocks, especially some emerging economies.

Meanwhile, concerns persist about the health of the Chinese economy, which could slow more sharply than expected.

The further escalation in global trade tensions over the summer was unwelcome given the already sharp slowdown in international trade and adds to the current heightened policy uncertainty.

Meanwhile, the OECD and IMF have both warned that a no-deal Brexit would be very costly for the UK economy and would also weigh significantly on the eurozone economy.

A sharp correction in financial markets is also a risk in this uncertain environment.

Thus, markets are becoming increasingly worried about the global economic outlook.

Stock markets have come under pressure in the past week. Bond yields have resumed their marked decline in a flight-to-quality and as markets price in even more rate cuts from central banks.

With only limited scope for monetary easing, especially in Europe, expansionary fiscal policies may well be required to stem the weakening trend in global growth.

However, with public debt still at very high levels in most countries, many governments are reluctant to go down this route, leaving the world economy flying on a wing and a prayer.

Oliver Mangan is chief economist at AIB

READ MORE

Kingspan buys UK subsidiary of rival warning of Brexit slowdown

More on this topic

New car registrations up 7.4% in SeptemberNew car registrations up 7.4% in September

Economic growth is a hell we’re all trapped inEconomic growth is a hell we’re all trapped in

Stocks rise, oil falls on Trump and trade talkStocks rise, oil falls on Trump and trade talk

Gloom for US and UK marketsGloom for US and UK markets

TOPIC: Economy

More in this Section

Debit card spending rises over summer as credit card use fallsDebit card spending rises over summer as credit card use falls

Tourism Ireland welcomes news that Ireland makes top 20 countries to visit in 2020Tourism Ireland welcomes news that Ireland makes top 20 countries to visit in 2020

Taoiseach: Economy could face 'rocky period with Brexit'Taoiseach: Economy could face 'rocky period with Brexit'

Increase in demand for taxi's from passengers travelling to and from Dublin AirportIncrease in demand for taxi's from passengers travelling to and from Dublin Airport

More by this author

Markets think some sort of Brexit deal will be doneMarkets think some sort of Brexit deal will be done

ECB inflation message takes Beckett-like turnECB inflation message takes Beckett-like turn

Planning for a no-deal Brexit is still the wisest course of actionPlanning for a no-deal Brexit is still the wisest course of action

Irish economy still solid despite losing steamIrish economy still solid despite losing steam


Lifestyle

In advance of his visit to Cork for the jazz festival, US star Kurt Elling tells Ed Power why he loves improvising, even while taking on classic songsJazz star Kurt Elling is still finding new ways of doing things

Helen O’Callaghan says inhalers must be at the ready.Is your school asthma-ready?

The diver who has spent more time than any other at the wreck of the HMS Titanic, Paul Henri Nargeolet, tells Ellie O’Byrne about the joys and controversies of his work, as he visits his family in CorkTitanic diver: 'People may be trapped inside'

Once Sliabh Luachra exponents Matt Cranitch and Jackie Daly hit the first note in ‘The Tenpenny Bit’ jig were on lift off.Cork Folk Festival rounded off its 40th event in fine style at Cork Opera House

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 05, 2019

  • 18
  • 21
  • 29
  • 35
  • 41
  • 43
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »