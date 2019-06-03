Forget Robots, earning trust is still the main challenge for modern workers

The annual conference of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), the representative body for HR professionals, took place recently at the conference centre in Croke Park.

The chosen theme was 'Trust in a Digital Era'. As is now customary, the event kicked off with the results of a report covering HR practices in Ireland. In particular, the report covered the responses of firms, other organisations and HR professionals to the tightening labour market, here.

Not surprisingly, 84% of people responding said that they are struggling to access human resources. A key message emerging is that there are real gaps when it comes to systems and analysis within organisations but that technologies are emerging which can help fill those gaps.