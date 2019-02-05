After the UK parliament rejected the withdrawal agreement struck between Theresa May’s government and the EU by an over- whelming margin in mid- January, the deal looked dead in the water.

However, last week saw quite a turnaround when MPs voted they would accept the agreement if the Irish backstop was “replaced by alternative arrangements to avoid a hard border”.

However, it is going to be a major challenge to agree alternative arrangements to the backstop that would prevent a hard border.