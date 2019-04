Bond yields have tumbled globally in the past month in the latest leg to the rally that commenced last autumn.

It has been a feeding frenzy in fixed income markets, recently, as investors act like a chasing pack, hunting down yield and duration everywhere.

The decline in bond yields has been spectacular. Ten-year Treasury yields fell to 2.35% from 2.75% at the start of March, having been as high as 3.25% last autumn.