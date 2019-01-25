I was a bit astonished this week at the amazed reaction of some to the comments made by an EU official that a hard Brexit would require a hard border on the island of Ireland, writes Jim Power.

From the beginning of the whole sorry process, I could never understand how such an eventuality could be avoided in the event of a hard Brexit.

The so-called backstop agreement has obviously complicated the issue but based on UK politics, and EU political, economic, and business imperatives, it was always going to be difficult to avoid a hard border in the event of the UK leaving without some type of trade deal.