The prospect of massive disruption to Ireland’s exports has ratcheted up, following the crushing rejection of the EU-UK withdrawal agreement in the House of Commons and the fig leaf replacement offer by Prime Minister Theresa May to a bewildered European Commission.

Exporters both in the UK and Ireland are frustrated at the lack of adequate planning for the UK’s exit from the EU.

The majority of UK ports have confirmed they are not prepared for a hard Brexit: Only 16% of UK ports and harbour authorities have made “significant or practical” plans for Brexit, according a recent survey.