NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

JOHN WHELAN: Brace for export chaos at UK ports after Brexit

Tuesday, February 05, 2019 - 07:00 AM
By John Whelan

The prospect of massive disruption to Ireland’s exports has ratcheted up, following the crushing rejection of the EU-UK withdrawal agreement in the House of Commons and the fig leaf replacement offer by Prime Minister Theresa May to a bewildered European Commission.

Exporters both in the UK and Ireland are frustrated at the lack of adequate planning for the UK’s exit from the EU. 

The majority of UK ports have confirmed they are not prepared for a hard Brexit: Only 16% of UK ports and harbour authorities have made “significant or practical” plans for Brexit, according a recent survey. 

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

KEYWORDS

BrexitEU CommissionExportTradeTheresa May

Related Articles

Theresa May to visit Northern Ireland today

Growth in UK construction output slows

Brexit crisis: Coveney rules out any change in Ireland's backstop position

Coveney: Alternatives to border backstop represent wishful thinking

More in this Section

UK construction output loses momentum as Brexit uncertainty weighs on firms

Ryanair reports €20m loss in Q3 of 2018

Recession warning for Ireland hit by ‘no-deal Brexit bullet’

We must accept deal may not be possible

More by this author

Trade talks offer glimmer of hope for Irish exporters

For the small guy, the risks are now a big issue

Big opportunity for food exporters lies in Japan

Brexit not the only concern for exporters in 2019


Lifestyle

Building on the Bauhaus’ legacy

Making sense of synaesthesia through the arts

Do women really need ‘gentlemen’?

Making Cents: Saving insulation costs for home and community

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 02, 2019

    • 3
    • 5
    • 16
    • 30
    • 46
    • 47
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »