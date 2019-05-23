Basically, buyers can't afford homes based on how much money they can borrow

This week the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) issued a number of warnings to Irish policymakers.

The first two are pretty obvious and non-controversial. The first risk identified is that posed to the wellbeing of the economy from a disorderly Brexit. It warned that such an eventuality could plunge the Irish economy into a recession.

Not exactly a mind-blowing conclusion in a week when Simon Coveney warned that the chances of a disorderly Brexit are currently as high as they have been since the momentous vote almost three years ago. It is hard to argue with that.

The second warning is that changes in the international corporation tax regime could affect foreign direct investment flows, which - surprise, surprise - would pose a significant risk for Ireland.