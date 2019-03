Global economic data have continued to disappoint in early 2019. This has seen the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) lower its growth forecasts yet again for the world economy.

In the middle of last year, the expectation was that the world economy would grow by close to 4% this year.

The latest OECD forecasts now project that the global economy will expand at a below-trend rate of 3.3%this year and by 3.4% in 2020.