Colin Hunt appointed as new AIB chief executive

Colin Hunt.

Dr Colin Hunt has been appointed as the CEO and Executive Director of AIB.

He replaces Bernard Byrne who will step down from his executive duties today and who will leave the company on April 26 to join Davy Group as head of its Capital Markets division.

Dr Hunt joined AIB in August 2016 as Managing Director of the Wholesale, Institutional & Corporate Banking Division.

He has previously undertaken roles at Macquarie Capital, the Departments of Transport and Finance; Research Director, Goodbody Stockbrokers, Bank of Ireland and NatWest.

In a statement today, AIB said the regulatory fitness and probity assessment process and consultation with the Minister for Finance of Ireland in respect of the proposed appointment of Dr Hunt as CEO had concluded successfully.

Commenting on the appointment, AIB’s Chairman, Richard Pym said: “The Board are delighted to appoint Colin as the new CEO of AIB. This appointment from within our senior team is testament to the calibre of people we have in AIB.

"I want to thank Bernard for his leadership and commend his many achievements during his time with the bank.

"I look to the future with confidence and optimism that under Colin’s leadership AIB will continue to grow and prosper in

the years to come," he said.