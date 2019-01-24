NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Coca Cola to outsource jobs at its Drogheda operation

Thursday, January 24, 2019 - 01:17 PM
By Elaine Keogh

Coca Cola is to outsource some of the work at its Drogheda plant.

The soft drinks manufacturer is believed to have briefed staff yesterday and a company statement said it is looking at "using third-party providers to provide managed services".

It said the company "is evolving as a total beverage company" and is changing the way it works to increase "speed and agility".

Around 200 people are employed there.

Around half work in the division to be impacted by the outsourcing, but not all of them will be affected.

LMFM News understands that staff in Drogheda were informed of redundancies yesterday afternoon and that some of the processes may be outsourced to an Indian company.


KEYWORDS

Coca ColaDrogheda

More in this Section

Small and medium business need to prepare for hard brexit

KBC becomes first bank to offer multi-banking in Ireland

French minister announces resignation of under-fire Renault chief

Airbus chief warns aerospace giant could quit UK amid Brexit ‘disgrace’


Lifestyle

Easy ways to brush up on oral health as you age

Sex File: How do I intensify orgasms after the age of 40?

This Is Nicholas - a new Irish documentary about growing up with Asperger’s syndrome in a rural town

6 things you’ll only know if you have the January blues

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 23, 2019

    • 14
    • 26
    • 36
    • 37
    • 40
    • 45
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »