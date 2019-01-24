Coca Cola to outsource jobs at its Drogheda operation

Coca Cola is to outsource some of the work at its Drogheda plant.

The soft drinks manufacturer is believed to have briefed staff yesterday and a company statement said it is looking at "using third-party providers to provide managed services".

It said the company "is evolving as a total beverage company" and is changing the way it works to increase "speed and agility".

Around 200 people are employed there.

Around half work in the division to be impacted by the outsourcing, but not all of them will be affected.

LMFM News understands that staff in Drogheda were informed of redundancies yesterday afternoon and that some of the processes may be outsourced to an Indian company.