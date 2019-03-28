Coca-Cola reportedly considering building milk processing plant in Cork

Coca-Cola is considering building a milk processing plant in Cork.

The global drinks giant has held a number of meetings in Ireland in recent months to learn about the Irish dairy sector.

Coca-Cola launched a premium milk in the US five years ago, which costs twice as much as regular milk.

Senior executives from Atlanta have reportedly been to Ireland to learn about the Irish dairy industry, according to the Farmers Journal.

They are believed to have a particular interest in the research and development capabilities in the Irish dairy sector.