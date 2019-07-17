News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cobh named as one of the world's favourite cruise destinations

By Greg Murphy
Wednesday, July 17, 2019 - 06:27 PM

Cobh in Co Cork has been named one of the world's most popular cruise destinations by a leading review site.

Cruise Critic recognised the Cork town as one of the best destinations in the world, winning in the Top-Rated British Isles & Western Europe Cruise Destination category.

The awards are based entirely on consumer ratings submitted with their online reviews, with one quote saying: "I just went walking around the town and felt like I was at home there. I ate brunch at a local coffee shop and late afternoon lunch at a small local restaurant. I really enjoyed wandering around and feeling welcomed and happy."

Destinations awarded in this year’s awards received the highest ratings among cruisers who cruised to the destination in the past year and shared their experiences on Cruise Critic.

Chief Executive of the Port of Cork, Brendan Keating, said they were "blown away" by the news.

"This award is not only testament to the effort by the Port to promote the region but also to the local tourism bodies, businesses and attractions in Cobh who work hard to promote and develop their town."

For full details on this year’s winners, visit the 2019 Cruise Critic Cruisers’ Choice Destination Awards.

