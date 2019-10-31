News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Closed Cork gym reopens under new ownership and receives €3.5m investment

Closed Cork gym reopens under new ownership and receives €3.5m investment
Seamus Crowe, owner of District. District Health & Fitness Photo: Cathal Noonan
By Catherine Shanahan

Health Correspondent

Thursday, October 31, 2019 - 04:53 PM

A popular Cork city gym that went into liquidation in 2018 with debts of more than €660,000 has re-opened under new ownership following a €3.5 million investment.

District Health and Leisure, formerly Source Health and Fitness, in Silversprings, Cork, will employ up to 40 full and part-time staff at it’s 48,000 sq ft premises, which has undergone a complete overhaul.

The building, spread over a number of floors, is wheelchair accessible and the gym includes equipment suitable for use by people with a disability. Two of its six changing rooms are designed to cater for wheelchair users and to operate as family changing rooms, complete with baby changing tables.

Galway man Séamus Crowe, who is operating the new gym, said a number of previous Source staff have been re-hired, including well-known swimming coach Eilis Burn.

Mr Crowe, a former professional soccer player with Wolverhampton Wanderers, has the financial backing of McHugh Property Holdings who purchased the property for €790,000 in late 2018.

District, which only opened last Monday, has already signed up 800 members, Mr Crowe said.

It includes a state-of-the-art gym with pin-loaded weights; a tiered room for spinning classes with night-club calibre lighting and sound system; a refurbished pool/sauna/steam room area with an ice-water bucket shower; a sports injury clinic; a beauty salon; a pilates/yoga room which opens out onto a sizeable balcony for outdoor classes once the weather improves; a café; creche (pending Tusla approval); squash courts; a giant indoor astro-turf pitch for public hire; and an outdoor astro-turf pitch, also for public hire.

Mr Crowe said it had been “a long 12 months since we first viewed the property”, followed by seven months of hard work before opening.

Mr Crowe started his commercial gym career about 10 years ago in Galway in a 12,000sq ft warehouse “where we used my dad’s empty fishing barrels and other small bits of equipment”. Today, he operates two gyms.

More on this topic

Cork's Listening Post monument vandalised prompting calls for its restorationCork's Listening Post monument vandalised prompting calls for its restoration

Man arrested under Mental Health Act following 'incident' at Cork property Man arrested under Mental Health Act following 'incident' at Cork property

Woman left with life changing injuries following Cork hit-and-runWoman left with life changing injuries following Cork hit-and-run

Two due in court in connection with aggravated burglary in Cork in which man was stabbedTwo due in court in connection with aggravated burglary in Cork in which man was stabbed

TOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

Milk suppliers will escalate protests outside Kerry Group HQ unless demands are metMilk suppliers will escalate protests outside Kerry Group HQ unless demands are met

Conor McGregor's lawyers cite 'clear and obvious differences' between trademarks in row with Dutch clothing firmConor McGregor's lawyers cite 'clear and obvious differences' between trademarks in row with Dutch clothing firm

Fiat Chrysler confirms talks with Vauxhall and Peugeot owner PSA GroupFiat Chrysler confirms talks with Vauxhall and Peugeot owner PSA Group

Deal for Nordic units of Thomas Cook could save 2,300 jobsDeal for Nordic units of Thomas Cook could save 2,300 jobs


Lifestyle

Yet another new opening in Dublin — this time in the space that was once occupied by the short- lived Del Fino restaurant.Restaurant review: Port House Cava, Camden Street, Dublin

Hot apple desserts.Michelle Darmody unveils her favourite recipes for this season's bounty of apples

Is there a natural remedy I could take?Natural health: I'm unable to shake off sadness after breakup; my fingernails are brittle and break easily

It’s managed chaos from the moment the alarm goes off as myself.Working life: Dr Tanya Mulcahy, Health Inovation Hub Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 7
  • 13
  • 23
  • 25
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »