Clarence go-ahead to extend hotel

Planning permission has been granted for an extension to the Clarence Hotel in Dublin which will almost double the number of rooms at the four-star hotel associated with U2.

Dublin City Council has approved plans by Brushfield, operator of the Clarence, to build an interconnection between the existing hotel and the adjoining Dollard House — a protected structure located between Wellington Quay and East Essex St.

The Clarence has had links with U2 since 1992 when Bono and the Edge were part of a consortium that bought the boutique riverside hotel.

However, the band’s singer and guitarist, together with the developer Paddy McKillen Sr, divested themselves of their leasehold interest in the Clarence last summer, although they retain ownership of the building.

The leasehold was acquired by Press Up, which is owned by Mr McKillen’s son, Paddy McKillen Jr, and Matt Ryan, which had already been managing the Clarence’s operations for a number of years.

It has also granted planning permission for a change of use of Dollard House on its three upper floors from vacant offices to add 56 bedrooms to the hotel, which already has 59 guest rooms and suites.

Consultants for Brushfield, which is part of the Press Up entertainment group, said its plans for using Dollard House as a hotel would help provide more rooms in the Dublin market.

“This proposed development seeks to make use of the under-utilised building in a prime tourist area and would represent a very positive outcome in that it adds tourist bedrooms within the city centre but also will make the Clarence Hotel more sustainable and viable,” they said, adding that the plans would also protect Dollard House.

“This will continue our clients’ outstanding contribution to the rehabilitation of the block.

"It will bring diversity and interest to this end of Temple Bar which has been sadly deserted since the renovation of the area began in 1991.”.

The Clarence reported recently that profits fell by over 23% to €764,963 in 2018.