News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

China’s wealthiest get richer despite US tariff hikes

China’s wealthiest get richer despite US tariff hikes
By Press Association
Thursday, October 10, 2019 - 11:13 AM

An annual survey of China’s wealthiest people found they got richer this year despite a tariff war with the US and slowing economic growth.

The Hurun Report said the average net worth of China’s richest 1,800 people rose 10% over 2018 to €1.3bn.

Jack Ma, who retired last month as chairman of e-commerce giant Alibaba, tops the list with a net worth of €35.4bn.

Ma Huateng of Tencent, a games and social media company, is second with €33.6bn.

The results reflect the growing importance of China’s consumer market at a time when US tariff hikes have battered export-oriented manufacturing.

The number of business people on the list from the tech, pharma and food industries rose while those in manufacturing declined.

Rupert Hoogewerf, the report’s founder and chief researcher, said: “Wealth is concentrating into the hands of those who are able to adapt to the digital economy.”

In contrast to the United States and Europe, where the ranks of the richest people are dominated by inherited wealth, almost everyone on the Chinese list is self-made.

Mr Hoogewerf noted that when the survey began two decades ago, mainland China had no billionaires.

Real estate developer Xu Jiayin, who topped the list in 2017, dropped to third place in the latest ranking with a wealth of €27.2bn.

Married Sun Piaoyang and Zhong Huijuan are fifth on €22.7bn after their drug company Hansoh debuted on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Pharma tycoons account for 8% of this year’s list, double the share 10 years ago.

The net worth of Ren Zhengfei, founder of smartphone maker Huawei which is at the centre of a struggle between Washington and Beijing over technology development, rose 24% to €2.7bn. He climbed 36 places on the Hurun list to number 162.

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei’s wealth has hit €2.7bn (PA)
Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei’s wealth has hit €2.7bn (PA)

Huawei, which also makes network switching gear, said sales rose 23.2% in the first half of 2019. The company has warned, however, that it will “face difficulties” as curbs on its access to US components and technology take effect.

Qin Yinglin and Qian Ying, a married couple who own pig breeders Muyuan Foods, profited from an outbreak of African swine fever that pushed up pork prices. Their net worth tripled to €12.7bn.

The list includes 156 people aged under 40, 24 more than last year.

Colin Huang, 39, of e-commerce company Pinduoduo, ranked seventh with €17.2bn just four years after founding his company.

“Nobody in the world has ever made that much from a standing start,” Mr Hoogewerf said.

More on this topic

China’s rulers hit out at Apple over app that monitors police movementsChina’s rulers hit out at Apple over app that monitors police movements

South Park and games company swept up in China censorship furySouth Park and games company swept up in China censorship fury

In Pictures: Parades and protests on China’s National DayIn Pictures: Parades and protests on China’s National Day

China displays powerful new nuclear missileChina displays powerful new nuclear missile

ChinarichwealthTOPIC: China

More in this Section

Dawn Farms acquires first mainland Europe production facilityDawn Farms acquires first mainland Europe production facility

Always-on: One in four workers expected to answer calls or emails outside office hoursAlways-on: One in four workers expected to answer calls or emails outside office hours

UK economy looks set to avoid recession despite August contractionUK economy looks set to avoid recession despite August contraction

Cork's Elysian home to two new high-quality office spacesCork's Elysian home to two new high-quality office spaces


Lifestyle

As trees shed their leaves, gaps in screening cover become ever-more obvious, says Peter Dowdall.Cover all eventualities for gaps in screening cover

MOTHERHOOD has been lifechanging for actress Aoibhín Garrihy. “It has taught me to appreciate and enjoy the simple things in life and the meaningful moments,” says the 32-year-old Dubliner.Baby on board: Aoibhín Garrihy on being changed by motherhood

JULIE Smolyansky starts every day with a glass of kefir, but then she would as her parents were one of the first people to bring the fermented dairy drink from their native Ukraine to the US in 1986.Milking it: The many nutritional benefits of kefir

Art song occupies a hallowed place in classical music. The combination of poetry and music, singer and pianist striving to enhance the poet’s text is considered by many the pinnacle of musical endeavours.Breathing new life into Irish song

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 09, 2019

  • 9
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 31
  • 35
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »