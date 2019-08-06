News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

China’s Tencent in talks to buy 10% of Universal Music Group

China’s Tencent in talks to buy 10% of Universal Music Group
By Press Association
Tuesday, August 06, 2019 - 12:08 PM

Chinese tech giant Tencent is in talks with French media company Vivendi to buy 10% of Universal Music Group, whose artists include Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, U2 and the Rolling Stones.

Vivendi said it has started preliminary negotiations that value Universal Music at about €30bn.

Tencent would have a one-year option to buy an additional 10% stake, Vivendi added.

The Rolling Stones (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Rolling Stones (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Chinese and French companies are also considering “areas of strategic commercial cooperation”.

Vivendi said the deal would help it seize growth opportunities and better promote existing Universal artists, as well as new talents in emerging markets.

Tencent is the world’s largest gaming company and one of the world’s biggest social media businesses.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Belgian prosecutors settle with HSBC in tax-dodging caseBelgian prosecutors settle with HSBC in tax-dodging case

Cover stars tell of secrecy around Meghan’s British Vogue editorshipCover stars tell of secrecy around Meghan’s British Vogue editorship

Love Island’s Tommy calls Anton ‘childish’ over Molly-Mae rowLove Island’s Tommy calls Anton ‘childish’ over Molly-Mae row

Tipperary ask Camogie and Ladies Football associations to 'work together' over fixtures clashTipperary ask Camogie and Ladies Football associations to 'work together' over fixtures clash

TenCentUniversalVivendi

More in this Section

Drone technology's next big leap: 3-minute fast food deliveriesDrone technology's next big leap: 3-minute fast food deliveries

No credit for burying one's head in the sand over card debtNo credit for burying one's head in the sand over card debt

Ireland 'not ready' for fintech growth surgeIreland 'not ready' for fintech growth surge

Cork needs buses not rail to drive its growthCork needs buses not rail to drive its growth


Lifestyle

Staying healthy doesn’t have to cost the earth. Sophie Medlin tells Liz Connor about some simple ways you can shake up your morning routine.A dietitian reveals 5 healthy and affordable breakfast swaps worth making

It’ll be pricey, stressful and may take over your life – but being prepared is your best bet to get the job done smoothly. By Luke Rix-Standing.Thinking about extending your home? Here’s what you need to know

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a young woman grappling with the thought that she might be better off alone.Ask a counsellor: ‘Why am I so scared of commitment?’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »