News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

China and US agree to halt tariff hikes as talks progress

China and US agree to halt tariff hikes as talks progress
By Press Association
Thursday, November 07, 2019 - 10:18 AM

Washington and Beijing have agreed to cancel tariff hikes as their trade negotiations progress, a Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman has said.

Gao Feng said envoys had “agreed to a phased cancellation of tariff increases depending on the progress of negotiations”.

He told reporters that if both sides reach a first phase agreement, then based on that deal they will cancel already imposed tariffs proportionately.

Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed last month to resume trade talks aimed at resolving a more than year-long dispute over technology and industrial policy. As part of that truce, they halted further tariff hikes.

Commerce secretary Wilbur Ross (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)
Commerce secretary Wilbur Ross (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

But both sides have imposed billions of dollars of punitive tariffs on each other’s exports and reports have said Beijing is seeking to have those rolled back as part of any agreement.

US commerce secretary Wilbur Ross said earlier this week that any first phase agreement would be general and cover trade in specific areas such as soybeans and liquefied natural gas.

More complicated issues would be tackled in later rounds of negotiations, he said.

Mr Ross did not directly say if rolling back tariffs was a possibility in the first phase talks.

READ MORE

Tagging proteins could aid research into neurological diseases, say scientists

More on this topic

Donald Trump hits out at ‘deranged’ impeachment inquiryDonald Trump hits out at ‘deranged’ impeachment inquiry

Trump impeachment hearings to be held in public next weekTrump impeachment hearings to be held in public next week

Trump impeachment: US diplomat acknowledges what Democrats call quid pro quoTrump impeachment: US diplomat acknowledges what Democrats call quid pro quo

Trump plugs son’s book while accusing Biden family of self-dealingTrump plugs son’s book while accusing Biden family of self-dealing

TOPIC: Donald Trump

More in this Section

Building firms oppose travel allowance in pay planBuilding firms oppose travel allowance in pay plan

Fáilte Ireland boss calls for ‘greater regional spread’Fáilte Ireland boss calls for ‘greater regional spread’

Ryanair shares rise amid reports of groundingsRyanair shares rise amid reports of groundings

Kerry Group shares rise almost 3% on earnings outlookKerry Group shares rise almost 3% on earnings outlook


Lifestyle

'And hey, it’s true... I’ve travelled around, I’ve been all over this world, boys, I ain’t never seen nothin’ like a Galway girl'A spoke in for a cycle on the Great Western Greenway from Achill to Westport

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 06, 2019

  • 1
  • 12
  • 27
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »